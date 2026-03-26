Hit Animal Care Docuseries For the Love of Pets Returns for Season 3

Context Media has begun production this week on Season 3 of its animal care docuseries For the Love of Pets for the 9Network Australia.

Delighted to be back in Queensland working with RSPCA and QVS. For the Love of Pets has connected strongly with audiences here and internationally.” — Peter Jenetsky

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Context Media has begun production this week on Season 3 of its animal care docuseries For the Love of Pets for the 9Network Australia , with filming underway in Queensland at RSPCA Queensland and Queensland Veterinary Service's (QVS) Pet Emergency Hospital.The series, which aired in primetime on the 9Network across its first two seasons, continues to grow its audience in Australia and overseas, with Seasons 1 and 2 currently streaming on 9Now and Netflix ANZ.Internationally, the series is also known as Operation: Pet Rescue and has been licensed into the US (NatGeo Wild) UK (C5) and Germany (sixx).Season 3 will once again feature animal welfare organisation, RSPCA Queensland and centre on its Brisbane, Wacol campus as well as QVS Pet Emergency, a separate private 24/7 specialist and emergency veterinary hospital at North Lakes. The series follows the frontline work of animal rescue, treatment and rehoming, alongside the wonderful human stories behind the care. Blue Ant Rights is handling global distribution across Seasons 1–3 and recently presented the title to buyers as part of its London Screenings slate.Context Media Managing Director and Executive Producer Peter Jenetsky said:“We’re delighted to be back in Queensland working with RSPCA Queensland and QVS. For the Love of Pets has connected strongly with audiences here and internationally, and Season 3 gives us access to even more compelling, character-led stories from the frontline of animal care.”For the Love of Pets Season 3 brings the total series catalogue to 24 x 60-minute episodes.Barnaby Shingleton, SVP, Acquisitions of Blue Ant Rights:“For The Love of Pets has already been enjoyed by audiences across North America and Europe and we're excited to continue to represent this returning, broad-appeal franchise into its third season with even more heart-warming stories of pets and their owners”.Season 3 of For the Love of Pets is executive produced by Context Media’s Peter Jenetsky and Tim Clucas, alongside Series Producer, Ian Withnall and will premiere on the 9Network later in 2026.

For the Love of Pets title track

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