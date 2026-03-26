Dr. Donna Marks Says Self-Love Is the Missing Link in America’s Mental Health and Addiction Crisis

Dr. Donna Marks

Dr. Donna Marks, a leading psychotherapist and author, feels the number one global crisis is mental health.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising addiction and mental health challenges worldwide are prompting new questions about what is truly driving the crisis. While many solutions focus on treatment, a growing conversation is shifting toward the root cause. According to licensed psychotherapist and revered author Dr. Donna Marks, one of the most overlooked factors is a lack of self-love.

Dr. Marks says addiction, whether to drugs, alcohol, food, or other compulsive behaviors, is often not the primary problem, but rather a symptom of deeper psychological struggles.

“Unhealthy habits are at the core of most mental and physical illnesses, and the research supports this," says Dr. Marks. “And at the heart of many of these struggles is a lack of self-love. When people do not value themselves, they are more likely to engage in behaviors that avoid the emotional pain rather than heal it.”

Instead of focusing solely on external solutions, Dr. Marks advocates for an internal shift, helping individuals build a healthier relationship with themselves.

“Self-love is not a luxury; it is essential,” she explains. “When individuals learn how to love and accept themselves truly, they begin to break free from the patterns that keep them stuck. Healing starts from within.”

Dr. Marks is the author of multiple works, including “The Healing Moment: 7 Paths to Turn Messes into Miracles of Love,” “Exit the Maze: One Addiction, One Cause, One Cure,” and “Learn, Grow, Forgive: A Path to Spiritual Success.” These transformative works teach people how to delve into the seven paths that Dr. Marks introduces, which can help turn negative experiences and mistakes into meaning and purpose.

Readers praise Dr. Marks for her profound work, saying, “What a breath of fresh air reading a book that truly is self-help when it says it is. I didn't realize how many times in my life I missed out on many Healing Moments offered through my 67 years. And even ones that happened looking back many years ago could be just as significant and powerful now. I now see my connection with my sugar addiction, and after reading this book and experiencing my Healing Moment, I now am now longer craving all those sweet things. Thank you for the gift of words, Dr. Donna,” Amazon reviewer.

“When people cultivate self-love, they operate from a place of strength rather than deficiency,” says Dr. Marks. “That shift can transform not only mental health, but every aspect of a person’s life.” Pseudo-comforts such as food or drugs can seem like a solution, but they only mask the problem. Searching within for dignity and self-love will not only help a person regain their ability to forgive and trust, but will also jumpstart the healing process.”

She adds, people are suffering not because they are broken, but because they have not been taught how to love themselves.

About Dr. Donna Marks

Dr. Donna Marks is a licensed psychotherapist, author, and addiction recovery expert dedicated to helping individuals heal from the inside out. Through her work, she teaches practical strategies for developing self-love, emotional awareness, and lasting recovery from addictive behaviors. Her approach focuses on addressing the root causes of addiction by fostering a deeper connection to self.

To learn more about Dr. Marks and her impactful work, click here: https://drdonnamarks.com/

Dr. Donna Marks is available for interviews.

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