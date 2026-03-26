Himalayan Treasures Launches Mârani Premium Himalayan Chestnut Honey in U.S.

Mârani Himalayan Chestnut Honey, a rare high-altitude harvest from the Himalayan treeline, defined by exceptional purity, bioactive richness, and elevated craftsmanship.

Surya Nepal introduces Mârani, an ultra-premium Himalayan Chestnut Honey sourced from remote Nepalese mountains, debuting exclusively in the United States.

We are not just packaging honey; we are curating the best of Nepal. Our objective is to deliver the quality and consistency needed for Nepali products to stand alongside the world’s finest.” — Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, Surya Nepal Private Limited

KATHMANDU, NEPAL, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Himalayan Treasures Launches “Mârani”: Ultra-Premium Himalayan Chestnut Honey for the U.S. MarketSurya Nepal Private Limited, Nepal, has announced the launch of Mârani, an ultra-premium Himalayan Chestnut Honey introduced under its brand platform, Himalayan Treasures, an initiative aimed at bringing Nepal’s high-value natural products to global premium markets. Mârani Honey is a high-altitude Himalayan Chestnut Honey sourced from remote mountainous regions of Nepal and produced by the country’s native Apis Cerana Bees. The product has debuted exclusively in the United States, the world’s largest premium honey market.Developed through a rigorous “Source-to-Seal” process, the honey is harvested from carefully selected Himalayan micro-climates and undergoes extensive screening for purity, texture, and biochemical quality. Only the most exceptional batches qualify for the Mârani label.To ensure authenticity and transparency, Surya Nepal has also implemented a blockchain-enabled traceability system that digitally links each jar to its geographic origin and production batch.According to the company, the launch aims to position Nepali natural products in the global premium wellness category alongside internationally recognized specialty honeys such as Manuka honey.Mârani debuted in the United States earlier this month and is available on the brand’s digital flagship platform at www.himalayantreasures.com and on Amazon.

Himalayan Treasures is proud to unveil Mârani Honey to the world! From a bloom that waits a year to return, comes a jar meant to last forever.

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