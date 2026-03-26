Fruit Pomace Market to Hit US$5B by 2033, Driven by Rising Food Waste Valorization

Global fruit pomace market to grow from US$3.9 Bn in 2026 to US$5.0 Bn by 2033, registering a 3.6% CAGR driven by food, feed, and sustainable ingredient demand

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fruit pomace market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.9 billion in 2026 to approximately US$ 5 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. This growth reflects the rising utilization of fruit processing by-products in value-added applications across diverse industries.

Fruit pomace is increasingly being recognized as a cost-effective and sustainable raw material. Rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, polyphenols, and bioactive compounds, it offers significant health and functional benefits. As a result, it is being widely incorporated into food formulations, dietary supplements, and functional ingredients.

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly production practices. Food and beverage companies are focusing on reducing waste and improving resource efficiency, leading to increased adoption of fruit pomace in product development. The concept of upcycling food waste into valuable ingredients is gaining widespread acceptance, particularly in developed economies.

Another key factor fueling market expansion is the growing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that contain minimally processed and naturally derived components. Fruit pomace meets these requirements, making it an attractive ingredient for manufacturers aiming to align with evolving consumer preferences.

Furthermore, the expansion of the global juice and beverage industry is generating substantial quantities of fruit pomace, creating opportunities for its reuse in various applications. This not only helps reduce waste but also enhances the overall profitability of fruit processing operations.

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Segmentation Analysis

By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

By Product Form

• Powder

• Pellets

• Others

By Source

• Apple

• Banana

• Berries

• Citrus

• Grape

• Mango

• Others

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Regional Insights

The fruit pomace market exhibits strong regional dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe holds a prominent position in the global market, largely due to its well-established wine industry and strong focus on sustainability. Countries such as France, Italy, and Spain generate significant quantities of grape pomace, which is widely utilized in nutraceuticals and cosmetics.

North America is another key market, driven by advanced food processing infrastructure and increasing demand for functional ingredients. The United States leads the region with significant production of apple and citrus pomace, supported by a robust juice industry.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region in the fruit pomace market. Rapid urbanization, expanding food processing industries, and increasing awareness of sustainable practices are contributing to market growth. Countries such as China and India are witnessing rising demand for value-added food ingredients, including fruit pomace.

The fastest-growing region during the forecast period is expected to be Asia Pacific, driven by increasing industrialization, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for functional and health-oriented food products.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also experiencing gradual growth, supported by expanding agricultural activities and increasing investments in food processing infrastructure.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The fruit pomace market is characterized by ongoing innovation aimed at enhancing the value and functionality of this by-product. One of the key differentiating factors of modern fruit pomace solutions is their ability to serve as multifunctional ingredients across various industries.

Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are being utilized to optimize processing techniques and improve yield efficiency. AI-driven systems enable manufacturers to analyze raw material quality and adjust processing parameters accordingly, ensuring consistent output.

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is enhancing supply chain transparency and enabling real-time monitoring of production processes. This helps improve quality control and traceability, which are critical in food and nutraceutical applications.

Additionally, biotechnological innovations are enabling the extraction of high-value compounds such as polyphenols, flavonoids, and dietary fibers from fruit pomace. These compounds are increasingly being used in functional foods, dietary supplements, and cosmetic formulations.

The development of customized pomace-based ingredients tailored to specific applications is also gaining traction. Manufacturers are focusing on creating specialized formulations that meet the unique requirements of different industries.

Market Highlights

The fruit pomace market is gaining widespread adoption due to several compelling factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing emphasis on sustainability and waste reduction. Utilizing fruit pomace helps companies minimize waste and improve resource efficiency, aligning with global environmental goals.

Another key highlight is the growing demand for natural and functional ingredients. Fruit pomace offers a rich source of nutrients and bioactive compounds, making it highly attractive for use in health-focused products.

Cost efficiency is also playing a significant role in market growth. By converting waste into valuable products, manufacturers can reduce production costs and enhance profitability.

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Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Citrosuco

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

• Louis Dreyfus Company

• Kerry Group plc

• Cargill, Incorporated

• ADM

• SunOpta

• Tate & Lyle

• Symrise

• Olam Group

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future of the fruit pomace market is shaped by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and sustainability initiatives. Increasing demand for plant-based, natural, and functional ingredients is expected to create significant growth opportunities.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to offer substantial potential due to expanding food processing industries and rising awareness of sustainable practices.

Technological innovations such as advanced extraction methods, AI-driven processing, and digital supply chain management will continue to enhance the efficiency and scalability of fruit pomace utilization.

Regulatory developments focused on sustainability, food safety, and waste management will also play a crucial role in shaping the market. Companies that adapt to these changes and invest in innovation are expected to gain a competitive edge.

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