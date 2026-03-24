Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To State Independent Living Council

TEXAS, March 24 - March 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Dana L. McGrath, Patrick Sturdivant, and Tiffany Walker to the State Independent Living Council for terms set to expire on October 24, 2028. The Council develops the State Plan for Independent Living and serves as a resource to state and local organizations on independent living and related issues for persons with disabilities.

Dana L. McGrath of Austin is an associate commissioner at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. She is a volunteer with the National Charity League. McGrath received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Rice University and a Master of Arts in Public Policy from George Washington University.

Patrick Sturdivant of San Antonio is a vice president and principal strategy consultant with Deque Systems. He is a board member for Vibrant Works (formerly known as San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind). Sturdivant received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from St. Mary’s University.

Tiffany Walker of San Antonio is the chief mission officer for Vibrant Works, and a licensed professional counselor. She is a volunteer for the SJRC Texas (formerly known as St. Jude’s Ranch for Children). Walker received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Lamar University and a Master of Arts in Psychology from Our Lady of the Lake University.