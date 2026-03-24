Governor Abbott Champions Texas Innovation At Forward Fort Worth Fireside Chat

TEXAS, March 24 - March 24, 2026 | Fort Worth, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas' innovation during a fireside chat at the Forward Fort Worth mobility innovation summit.

"We are really leading the way in a diversified economy, making sure we will be able to have the most self-sustainable state economy in the country," said Governor Abbott. "Almost any industry that you can think of, Texas is already leading in, and more importantly, we are attracting even more of those businesses to the state. If you are not in Texas, this is the safest place to build your business and to raise a family. If you are not here yet, get here quickly."

The discussion was moderated by The Perot Group Chairman Ross Perot Jr. The Governor was joined by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Hillwood President Mike Berry.

During the fireside chat, Governor Abbott emphasized the number of job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects in Texas, driven by the state’s pro-business mindset and an environment where free enterprise can flourish. The Governor also highlighted that Texas is attracting innovative industry leaders in fields such as artificial intelligence, biotech, nuclear, and advanced manufacturing. The Governor added that the State of Texas continues to evolve to maintain its position as a global economic leader while making it easier for businesses to succeed.

Additional photos of the fireside chat will be provided here when available.