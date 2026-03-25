Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,943 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Pacher As Interstate Compact Administrator For Adult Offender Supervision

TEXAS, March 25 - March 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Pamela Pacher as the Interstate Compact Administrator for Adult Offender Supervision for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor.

Pamela Pacher of Alleyton is the manager of special projects at the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Pacher received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from St. Cloud State University.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Pacher As Interstate Compact Administrator For Adult Offender Supervision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.