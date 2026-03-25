Governor Abbott Appoints Pacher As Interstate Compact Administrator For Adult Offender Supervision

TEXAS, March 25 - March 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Pamela Pacher as the Interstate Compact Administrator for Adult Offender Supervision for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor.

Pamela Pacher of Alleyton is the manager of special projects at the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Pacher received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from St. Cloud State University.