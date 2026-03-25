Governor Abbott Appoints Pacher As Interstate Compact Administrator For Adult Offender Supervision
TEXAS, March 25 - March 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Pamela Pacher as the Interstate Compact Administrator for Adult Offender Supervision for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor.
Pamela Pacher of Alleyton is the manager of special projects at the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Pacher received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from St. Cloud State University.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.