Governor Abbott Announces $116 Million In FIFA Public Safety Grants
TEXAS, March 25 - March 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) has awarded $116 million in grants to the City of Houston and the North Central Texas Council of Governments to provide additional safety personnel, equipment, and other public safety items to support security measures associated with FIFA World Cup events.
"The FIFA World Cup coming to Texas gives our state a premier opportunity to showcase all it has to offer," said Governor Abbott. "These public safety grants will help ensure that travelers visiting and traveling throughout Texas can enjoy our great state safely, will bolster Texas' efforts to combat crime, and help prevent potential acts of violence. I thank our partners in the Trump Administration for helping prioritize the safety of our fellow Americans."
The FIFA World Cup Grant Program, established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, provides $625 million in funding to host cities, through gubernatorially-designated State Administrative Agencies (SAAs). The funding will allow recipients to carry out the extensive security activities required to protect players, staff, attendees, venues, and critical infrastructure across the host cities, strengthening them against potential terrorist attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.