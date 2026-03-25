Governor Abbott Announces $116 Million In FIFA Public Safety Grants

TEXAS, March 25 - March 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) has awarded $116 million in grants to the City of Houston and the North Central Texas Council of Governments to provide additional safety personnel, equipment, and other public safety items to support security measures associated with FIFA World Cup events.

"The FIFA World Cup coming to Texas gives our state a premier opportunity to showcase all it has to offer," said Governor Abbott. "These public safety grants will help ensure that travelers visiting and traveling throughout Texas can enjoy our great state safely, will bolster Texas' efforts to combat crime, and help prevent potential acts of violence. I thank our partners in the Trump Administration for helping prioritize the safety of our fellow Americans."