Clarion Technologies Launches Fireside Chat Series Featuring Women Tech Leaders

Fireside Chat Series

Clarion Technologies launches a fireside chat series, featuring Cheryl Tallman of Fresh Baby, on purpose-driven leadership in a tech-driven world.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarion Technologies, a leading provider of software engineering services and AI-driven solutions, has announced the launch of “Women Who Lead – Conversations That Inspire,” a new fireside chat series celebrating visionary women leaders who are shaping industries through technology, innovation, and purpose-driven leadership.

Launched on International Women’s Day, the series is hosted by Swati Agrawal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Clarion Technologies, and features candid conversations with women entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are building impactful organizations and redefining leadership in a technology-driven world.

Swati Agrawal, an inherently venturesome leader, co-founded Clarion Technologies in the early 2000s with a vision to deliver transformative software solutions to growing businesses. Under her leadership, Clarion has evolved into a global technology partner with three state-of-the-art development centres, over 400 employees, and more than 1,500 clients worldwide, building a strong reputation for delivering reliable and scalable digital solutions over the past 26 years.

The initiative reflects Clarion’s commitment to amplifying leadership voices and fostering meaningful dialogue around innovation, community, and social impact.

Episode 1: Building Purpose-Driven Companies That Change Lives: The Role of Technology & AI in Scaling Social Impact

The first episode of this Fireside Chat series features Cheryl Tallman, a U.S.-based entrepreneur and the founder of Fresh Baby. Cheryl’s journey is rooted in purpose after a successful career in technology and entrepreneurship, she chose to build something more meaningful, leading to the creation of Fresh Baby, a brand dedicated to promoting lifelong healthy eating habits.

In a deeply engaging conversation, both leaders reflect on what it takes to build and sustain purpose-driven organizations. Cheryl shares how her journey began with a simple realization: the need to create something that goes beyond business and contributes to a larger cause.

“I felt like I needed to be more fulfilled—I needed to find a cause and a purpose. And that’s how Fresh Baby was born.” - Cheryl Tallman

As the conversation unfolds, it explores the realities of entrepreneurship, the uncertainty, the resilience required to keep going, and the importance of staying aligned with one’s mission while scaling. A key theme that emerges is the role of technology in modern leadership. While digital tools and AI are transforming how businesses operate, both leaders emphasize the importance of using technology with intention, enhancing efficiency without losing the human connection that drives trust and long-term relationships.

Echoing this perspective, Swati Agrawal adds:

“Leadership today is about balancing innovation with empathy and purpose. Through this series, we want to bring forward real stories of leaders who are building meaningful businesses and creating lasting impact.”

Upcoming Episodes:

The series will continue with an inspiring lineup of women leaders from diverse industries, bringing more such conversations to audiences across the globe, including:

• Maria Kirk, Founder & Owner, Shore Summer Rentals (Topic of discussion: Building Trust & Community in a Tech-Driven World)

• Meryl O’Brien, Systems Control Manager, CVAS / Forage Lab (Topic of discussion: The Role of Data, Technology & AI in Modern Agriculture)

• Ellen Varelas, Founder & CEO, Lecture Linx (Topic of discussion: Empowering Learning & Knowledge Sharing Through Technology)

Each episode explores a unique leadership theme relevant to today’s evolving business landscape. Through these conversations, the series provides insights into how leaders are leveraging technology, building trusted communities, and creating organizations that deliver both business success and societal value.

About Clarion Technologies

Clarion Technologies is a global technology partner helping organizations build, scale, and innovate through software, data, and AI. With over two decades of experience and a presence across global markets, Clarion collaborates with businesses to create impactful digital experiences and long-term value. The company is known for its strong engineering culture, people-first approach, and commitment to delivering solutions aligned with evolving business needs. Clarion delivers custom software development, cloud solutions, AI, and data analytics, helping organizations build scalable, future-ready digital solutions. Its AI-certified developers, architects and domain specialists work as an extension of the clients’ teams, ensuring collaboration and continuity. Having partnered with 1,500+ clients worldwide across 30+ industries, Clarion consistently maintains a 99% client satisfaction rate. With 100% code-quality compliance and 35% faster development cycles, the company focuses on secure delivery, proven practices, and measurable outcomes.

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