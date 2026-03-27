Save the Hidden Leaf Village Join the Explosive Tag Mission at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato – Limited-Time Event

Experience the World of NARUTO & BORUTO in the Land of the Rising Sun

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located on the stunning Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Nijigen no Mori is a must-visit destination for anime fans traveling to Japan. Just a short trip from Kobe, Osaka or Kansai International Airport (KIX) via Bus through the world-famous Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, this outdoor theme park offers a unique escape from the city.Its most iconic attraction, "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," is a massive, life-sized recreation of the "Hidden Leaf Village" (Konohagakure no Sato). Here, visitors don't just watch the story—they live it. You can stand before the legendary Hokage Rock, eat at the famous Ramen Ichiraku, and test your skills in physical and mental trials across the “Heaven Scroll” (Ten No Maki) and “Earth Scroll” (Chi No Maki) attractions. It’s an immersive journey where you become a shinobi and step directly into the world of the hit anime.New Limited-Time Event: The "Explosive Tag Collection Mission"A new danger lurks in the village! In this exciting special mission, you and your Shinobi-Zato’s mates must work together as one team to protect the village.An unknown enemy has planted "Explosive Tags" throughout the area. Your mission is to collect as many as possible within a strict 15-minute time limit. This is an exciting challenge that both adults and kids can enjoy, testing your ninja observation skills and quick decision-making.Depending on the number of tags you collect, you can earn exclusive original merchandise to take home as a trophy of your bravery. Do you have what it takes to save your comrades and the village before time runs out? We await your challenge.■ Special Mission: "Explosive Tags Collection Mission" OverviewPeriod:March 20 (Fri), 2026 – June 28 (Sun), 202612:30–13:00Held only on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and during the spring vacation period (March 20 – April 3).No sessions will be held during Golden Week (April 29 – May 6).Location: Earth Scroll (Chi No Maki) Area within "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"Details:A special mission event in which participants search for and collect explosive tags set within the area. Participants have 30 minutes to collect the “explosive tags” placed in the designated area. Mission rewards are granted according to the number of tags collected:・ 1–15 tags: One original Shinobi-Zato sticker・ 15-19 tags: One “Gemaki-style” bromide (random)・ 20 tags: One “Gemaki-style” bromide of your choice(Gemaki is short for Geki: Shinobi Emaki or Extreme: Shinobi Picture Scrolls)This thrilling mission challenges you to quickly detect the dangers hidden in the village and aim to collect every explosive tag.How to Participate: Limited to 20 participants per session. Those wishing to join should come to the attraction reception before the session start time.Price:Free of chargeSeparated admission ticket to “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is required.URL：■About “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shinchan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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