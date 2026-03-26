USA Gemstone Demand to Reach USD 24.87 billion by 2036, West Leads Growth; Gem Diamonds, Kiran Gems Strengthen

Demand for Gemstone in USA

Rising demand for colored gemstones, ethical sourcing, and digital retail drives USA market growth, with West region leading adoption and sales.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for gemstones in the USA is set to witness robust growth over the next decade, expanding from USD 13.50 billion in 2026 to USD 24.87 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). Growth is fueled by increasing consumer inclination toward colored gemstone engagement rings, rising investment-grade gemstone purchases among affluent millennials, and strong gifting demand across milestone occasions.

Traditional diamond solitaires are gradually losing dominance as consumers shift toward unique, vibrant, and personalized jewelry. Gemstones such as emerald, sapphire, and ruby are gaining traction due to their rarity, aesthetic appeal, and symbolic value. Additionally, advancements in certification, traceability, and online retail platforms are enhancing consumer confidence and accessibility.

Gemstone Market Snapshot (2026–2036)

• Market size in 2026: USD 13.50 billion

• Market size in 2036: USD 24.87 billion

• CAGR (2026–2036): 6.3%

• Leading product type: Emerald (~30.0% share)

• Dominant application: Jewelry & ornaments (~80.0% share)

• Key growth regions: West, South, Northeast, Midwest

• Fastest-growing region: West (7.2% CAGR)

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report |purchase Full Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-28685

Market Momentum

The USA gemstone market begins at USD 13.50 billion in 2026 and demonstrates consistent growth driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding retail access. By 2031, increasing adoption of colored gemstones in bridal jewelry and investment portfolios pushes market value significantly higher.

Between 2031 and 2036, growth accelerates further as digital-native platforms, blockchain-backed traceability systems, and certified gemstone offerings become standard. By 2036, the market reaches USD 24.87 billion, maintaining a steady CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Why the Market Is Growing

The demand for gemstones in the USA is rising due to shifting consumer priorities toward individuality, ethical sourcing, and long-term value. Younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly choosing colored gemstones over traditional diamonds for engagement rings and fine jewelry.

Social media influence and celebrity endorsements have amplified visibility of gemstones, reshaping purchasing behavior. At the same time, direct-to-consumer online platforms offering GIA-certified stones with 360-degree imaging are democratizing access and compressing traditional retail markups.

Consumers are also placing greater emphasis on transparency and sustainability, with ethical sourcing and mine-to-market traceability becoming key purchasing criteria. These factors are driving premium pricing and reinforcing trust in certified gemstones.

Segment Spotlight

Product Type: Emerald Leads with ~30.0% Share

Emeralds dominate the USA gemstone market due to their rarity, vibrant green color, and strong association with luxury and exclusivity. Colombian and Zambian emeralds remain highly sought after, driven by their prominence in engagement rings and high-end jewelry collections.

Application: Jewelry & Ornaments Dominate (~80.0% Share)

Jewelry and ornaments account for the majority of gemstone demand, supported by strong consumer interest in engagement rings, anniversary gifts, and personalized luxury items. The growing trend toward bespoke and designer jewelry further reinforces this segment’s dominance.

Regional Growth: West Leads Expansion

The Western United States emerges as the fastest-growing region, driven by high per-capita luxury spending and strong adoption of gemstone engagement rings. The South follows with steady growth supported by expanding retail infrastructure and rising affluence.

The Northeast maintains consistent demand due to its established luxury jewelry ecosystem, while the Midwest experiences moderate growth driven by increasing awareness and accessibility of gemstone-based products.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers:

• Rising demand for personalized and luxury jewelry

• Growing popularity of colored gemstone engagement rings

• Expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms

Opportunities:

• Blockchain-based traceability and ethical sourcing certification

• Growth in investment-grade gemstone acquisition

• Custom-designed jewelry and digital visualization tools

Trends:

• Shift from diamonds to colored gemstones

• Increasing emphasis on certification and authenticity

• Rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsements

Challenges:

• Supply chain volatility and pricing fluctuations

• Authenticity and treatment disclosure concerns

• Competition from lab-grown and synthetic alternatives

Competitive Landscape

The USA gemstone market features a competitive landscape driven by quality, certification, and sourcing transparency. Key players are focusing on strengthening supply chains, enhancing certification standards, and expanding digital retail capabilities.

Leading companies include Gem Diamonds Limited, Kiran Gems Private Limited, Gemfields Group Limited, PJSC ALROSA, and Anglo American plc. These firms compete on gemstone authenticity, ethical sourcing practices, product quality, and long-term supplier relationships across the luxury jewelry ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the projected size of the USA gemstone market by 2036?

The market is expected to reach USD 24.87 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

2. What is driving demand for gemstones in the USA?

Key drivers include rising preference for colored gemstone engagement rings, ethical sourcing trends, and increasing demand for personalized jewelry.

3. Which gemstone type leads the market?

Emeralds lead with around 30% market share, driven by their rarity and strong presence in luxury jewelry.

4. Which application dominates gemstone demand?

Jewelry & ornaments dominate with approximately 80% share, supported by bridal and gifting demand.

5. Which region shows the fastest growth in the USA?

The West region leads growth with a 7.2% CAGR, driven by high luxury spending and strong adoption of gemstone jewelry.

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Explore more research reports by FMI

Luxury Handbag Market : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/luxury-handbag-market

Gemstone Cosmetic Powder Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gemstone-cosmetics-powder-market

Luxury Footwear Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/luxury-footwear-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.