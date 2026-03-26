Japan Gemstone Market to Hit USD 3.08 billion by 2036 | Kanto Leads as Mikimoto & Tasaki Drive Growth

Demand for Gemstone in Japan

Japan gemstone market set to reach USD 3.08B by 2036, driven by luxury demand, certified stones, and strong growth in Kyushu & Kanto regions.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for gemstones in Japan is set to witness steady growth over the next decade, increasing from USD 1.89 billion in 2026 to USD 3.08 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 5.0%, according to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI).

Growth is fueled by strong luxury consumption patterns rooted in Japan’s gifting culture, rising acquisition of investment-grade gemstones among high-net-worth individuals, and expanding demand for customized bridal jewelry. Increasing preference for certified, high-quality coloured gemstones continues to shape purchasing behavior in a market defined by informed and quality-conscious consumers.

Japan Gemstone Market Snapshot (2026–2036)

• Market size in 2026: USD 1.89 billion

• Market size in 2036: USD 3.08 billion

• CAGR (2026–2036): 5.0%

• Leading product type: Emerald (~30.0% share)

• Leading application: Jewelry & ornaments (~70.0% share)

• Key growth regions: Kanto, Kinki, Kyushu & Okinawa

• Fastest-growing region: Kyushu & Okinawa (6.2% CAGR)

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Market Momentum

The Japanese gemstone market begins at USD 1.89 billion in 2026 and follows a steady upward trajectory driven by sustained demand in luxury jewelry and investment segments. By 2031, increasing digital retail penetration and expansion of certified gemstone platforms push market value beyond USD 2.4 billion.

Between 2031 and 2036, growth accelerates as online authenticated gemstone purchasing gains traction, younger consumers enter the luxury segment, and blockchain-backed provenance tracking becomes more widespread. By 2036, the market reaches USD 3.08 billion, maintaining a consistent 5.0% CAGR.

Why the Market Is Growing

Demand for gemstones in Japan is rising due to their dual role as luxury adornments and alternative investment assets. Consumers increasingly prioritize provenance-certified gemstones with verified grading, ensuring authenticity and long-term value.

Luxury jewelry remains central to Japanese culture, particularly in gifting occasions and ceremonial events. At the same time, affluent buyers are expanding into collectible gemstones, favoring rare and high-quality stones such as emeralds and sapphires.

Bridal jewelry customization is another major growth driver, as couples increasingly opt for bespoke engagement and wedding pieces incorporating colored gemstones. Additionally, digital platforms offering certified gemstone visualization and traceability are transforming purchasing patterns, especially among younger consumers.

Segment Spotlight

Product Type: Emerald Leads with ~30.0% Share

Emerald dominates the Japanese gemstone market due to its strong association with luxury, rarity, and prestige. High demand for Colombian and Zambian emeralds—supported by provenance certification—continues to drive premium pricing and consumer preference.

Application: Jewelry & Ornaments Dominate (~70.0% Share)

Jewelry and ornaments represent the largest application segment, driven by demand for fine jewelry across personal wear, gifting, and bridal categories. Increasing preference for customized and high-end designs further strengthens this segment’s dominance.

Regional Growth: Kyushu & Okinawa and Kanto Drive Expansion

Kyushu & Okinawa lead regional growth with a 6.2% CAGR, supported by expanding luxury retail infrastructure and rising tourist-driven gemstone purchases. Kanto follows at 5.7%, driven by Tokyo’s luxury retail concentration and high per-capita jewelry spending.

Kinki maintains steady growth at 5.0%, supported by strong bridal jewelry demand and fashion-conscious consumers, while Chubu, Tohoku, and the rest of Japan show moderate but consistent expansion.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers:

• Strong gifting culture sustaining recurring jewelry purchases

• Rising investment-grade gemstone demand

• Growth in bridal customization and bespoke jewelry

Opportunities:

• Expansion of certified gemstone platforms

• Blockchain-based provenance tracking

• Digital visualization tools for online gemstone sales

Trends:

• Increasing preference for certified and traceable gemstones

• Growing interest in colored gemstones beyond diamonds

• Rising online research and purchase behavior among younger consumers

Challenges:

• High cost of premium natural gemstones

• Consumer trust issues around authenticity and origin

• Competition from lab-grown alternatives and other luxury goods

Competitive Landscape

The Japanese gemstone market features a quality-driven competitive environment where certification, craftsmanship, and brand credibility are key differentiators. Market participants compete on gemstone provenance, grading transparency, and customization capabilities.

Leading players include Tasaki Co., Ltd., Mikimoto, K-Uno Co., Ltd., Ginza Tanaka, Tiffany & Co. Japan Inc., Cartier Japan Ltd., and Harry Winston Japan, Inc.

These companies focus on certified gemstone offerings, bespoke jewelry services, and premium retail experiences tailored to Japan’s discerning luxury consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the projected size of the Japan gemstone market by 2036?

The market is expected to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%.

2. What is driving gemstone demand in Japan?

Key drivers include strong gifting culture, rising investment in certified gemstones, and increasing demand for customized bridal jewelry.

3. Which gemstone type dominates the market?

Emerald leads with around 30% market share, driven by its premium appeal and rarity.

4. Which application segment holds the largest share?

Jewelry & ornaments dominate the market with approximately 70% share.

5. Which region is growing the fastest in Japan?

Kyushu & Okinawa is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 6.2%.

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

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Trends, Growth, and Opportunity Analysis of Luxury Fine Jewelry in the United States: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-luxury-fine-jewelry-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

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