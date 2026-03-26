Students Bring 'A Valiant Effort' to CA State Capitol, Pressing Leaders on Federal Education Funding

30 students bring “A Valiant Effort” to the State Capitol, meeting lawmakers and delivering their message directly to the Governor’s office.

PANORAMA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Undeterred by limited media attention and driven by what they describe as a civil rights opportunity for students across California, 30 students from St. Genevieve Parish Schools took their advocacy directly to the State Capitol on Wednesday, March 25, continuing their campaign, “A Valiant Effort,” to raise awareness of the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship (FTCS) Program.Students spent the day meeting with policymakers and staff, determined to ensure their message reached decision-makers. They were welcomed by members of Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas’ team, including his Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor, where they shared research and outlined the potential statewide impact of the program.In an effort to engage directly with the Governor’s office, students made their way to the ninth floor, where the Governor’s offices are located. While they were not able to secure a meeting, a staff member directed them to leave their materials. Students delivered a purple campaign t-shirt—their uniform for the day—bearing the message, “Governor Newsom, Say Yes to the FTCS,” along with a purple postcard carrying the same message. A staff member later indicated the Governor would receive the items and noted that similar postcards had already begun arriving at the office.The Federal Tax Credit Scholarship (FTCS) program has been signed into law at the federal level and will take effect in 2027; however, participation requires each state’s governor to opt in. To date, 27 governors have chosen to participate, with decisions often aligning along party lines. If California does not opt in, billions in potential funding associated with the state could be redirected to participating states. The program has also drawn support from national education leaders across the political spectrum, including a former U.S. Secretary of Education under the Obama administration and Democrats for Education Reform.At additional meetings with the offices of State Senator Caroline Menjivar and Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, staff members acknowledged they were largely unfamiliar with the program and described the students’ presentation as both informative and helpful.The students’ efforts extended beyond formal meetings. As they exited the Capitol, security personnel approached them with questions about the purple shirts and the FTCS program. Students took the opportunity to provide a brief overview, continuing their mission of building awareness at every level.Despite a long day of advocacy, students left the Capitol energized. “We feel like people are starting to listen,” said sophomore Lexie Gomez.Their momentum carried even beyond the Capitol grounds. Just before boarding their bus back to Panorama City, a student shared an unexpected moment of encouragement: a nearby restaurant owner, having learned about the students’ efforts, offered a potential connection—suggesting the Governor occasionally dines there and encouraging the students to reach out through a provided contact.For the students of St. Genevieve, the day marked not just a visit to the Capitol, but a step forward in a growing grassroots movement. They remain committed to expanding awareness and building support for what they believe is a transformative opportunity for students and families across California.About St. Genevieve Parish SchoolsLocated in Panorama City, California, St. Genevieve Parish Schools a National School of Character. It is a preschool through 12th grade Catholic school community known for academic excellence, leadership development, and a strong commitment to faith and service. Through innovative programs like the Leadership and Advocacy Course, St. Genevieve empowers students to become informed, engaged citizens prepared to make a difference.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.