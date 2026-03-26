E-Bike Theft Reaches $1.4 Billion Annually as New Ownership Verification Standard Emerges

With 2.4 million bicycles stolen each year and no universal registry, BikeTagz introduces cryptographic NFC verification to close the ownership gap.

Watching what happened to someone close to me made it personal. One scan answers the only question that matters: does this person own this bike? We built that scan.” — Founder, BikeTagz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bicycle theft in the United States has reached crisis levels. According to a 2025 joint study by UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, Bike Index, and YouGov, an estimated 2.4 million bicycles are stolen annually, representing over $1.4 billion in losses. Reported thefts rose 15% in 2024. Despite average e-bike prices ranging from $1,500 to over $5,000, no universal ownership registry has existed for the industry — a gap that has made e-bikes 2.5 times more likely to be stolen than a car, with only 4% ever recovered.The absence of a standardized verification system has long been identified by consumer advocates and cycling organizations as a critical vulnerability in the e-bike market. Unlike automobiles — which have relied on Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) for over 50 years — e-bikes have had no equivalent infrastructure for establishing, verifying, or transferring ownership. BikeTagz , a Los Angeles-based technology company, has developed a cryptographic NFC-based ownership registry designed to address this gap. The platform uses NTAG 424 DNA chips — the same technology found in modern passports and banking cards — to bind a physical e-bike to a verified digital ownership record. Any smartphone can tap the chip to confirm ownership instantly, without an app. Ownership transfers are conducted through a verified invite system requiring authenticated identity from both parties.The technology addresses a well-documented vulnerability in the secondary e-bike market, where stolen bikes are routinely resold with no mechanism for buyers to verify legitimacy. Organized resale rings have been documented flipping stolen e-bikes across state lines, exploiting the absence of any traceable ownership record."The e-bike industry has matured rapidly in terms of technology and price point, but ownership infrastructure has not kept pace," said the BikeTagz founder."One scan should be enough to answer whether a bike is legitimately owned. That capability now exists."The platform is available at biketagz.com. The company is pursuing integration partnerships with e-bike manufacturers, insurers, and urban mobility operators.

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