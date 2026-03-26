Hush Launches $5M Identity Theft Insurance as AI-Driven Fraud Targets Wealthy Individuals

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting wealthy individuals for multi-million-dollar payouts and Hush is betting identity protection needs to catch up.The digital privacy and executive protection platform today launched up to $5 million in identity theft insurance, among the highest coverage levels available, as fraud shifts from broad, low-value attacks to highly targeted campaigns enabled by artificial intelligence.High-net-worth individuals are 43% more likely to experience identity theft than the general population, according to research from Experian and the U.S. Department of Justice. Meanwhile, 43% of family offices globally have experienced a cyberattack in the past two years, underscoring the growing focus on concentrated wealth.“Fraud has moved upmarket,” said Mykolas Rambus, CEO and Co-Founder of Hush. “AI allows attackers to identify high-value individuals, map their digital footprint, and convincingly impersonate them. When the target is a private equity partner, founder, or athlete, the potential loss isn’t thousands; it’s millions.”While identity theft insurance is widely available, policies typically offer lower limits and focus on reimbursement after the fact. Hush combines high-limit coverage with proactive data removal, continuously reducing the personal information attackers rely on across data brokers, public records, and the deep web.“Attackers are no longer operating at random. They’re targeting concentration, where the payoff is highest,” Rambus added. “Protection needs to reflect that reality.”The offering includes:- Up to $5 million in identity theft insurance- Dedicated identity restoration specialists- Protection tailored for high-net-worth and high-visibility individualsAbout HushHush is a digital privacy and executive protection company serving high-net-worth individuals, executives, and organizations operating in high-visibility environments. The company helps clients reduce personal data exposure, mitigate identity-based threats, and protect against targeted financial and reputational risks in an increasingly AI-driven world. Learn more at gethush.ai

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