St. George Woman Awarded Judgment in Civil Rights Case Following Wrongful Arrest Allegations

Case highlights concerns surrounding investigation practices and constitutional protections.

We take these cases seriously because they matter. When someone’s rights are on the line, the work has to be precise, steady, and built on facts—not assumptions.” — Billy Palmer

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A federal judge has awarded a monetary judgment to a St. George woman in a civil rights case stemming from her arrest following an April 2024 auto-pedestrian crash, despite toxicology results confirming no drugs or alcohol in her system. The charges, which included multiple felonies, were dismissed less than three weeks after they were filed. The civil case alleged violations of her Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights, including unlawful arrest, fabricated evidence, and wrongful prosecution “I am extremely happy with the job we accomplished in getting the charges dismissed and referring her my criminal defense attorneys Palmer Litigation that could pursue a claim against the police,” said a representative involved in the matter, reflecting on the outcome and next steps following the dismissal.The civil complaint, filed in June 2025, case no. 241500790 detailed how the investigation unfolded after the crash involving a vehicle and two juveniles on a scooter. Attorneys argued that despite clear evidence suggesting the driver was not impaired—and that external factors such as visibility and scooter lighting played a role—law enforcement proceeded with arrest and charges that were later determined to lack sufficient legal basis.For more information about civil rights representation and case evaluations, visit palmerlitigation.com or call 435-465-8733.Billy Palmer of Palmer Litigation emphasized the firm’s approach to cases involving constitutional violations:“We take these cases seriously because they matter. When someone’s rights are on the line, the work has to be precise, steady, and built on facts—not assumptions. Our job is to step in, take control of the situation, and move it forward the right way.”The case also brought attention to the broader implications of investigative procedures, particularly when initial findings—such as negative toxicology results—conflict with enforcement decisions. Legal professionals note that outcomes like this may influence how similar cases are evaluated moving forward, especially when constitutional protections are in question.As civil rights claims continue to surface across jurisdictions, cases like this reinforce the importance of accountability, thorough investigation, and adherence to due process at every stage.About Palmer LitigationPalmer Litigation is a Utah-based law firm focused on criminal defense and civil rights representation. The firm provides strategic legal advocacy for individuals facing serious legal challenges, with an emphasis on clarity, preparation, and results-driven action. Learn more at palmerlitigation.com.

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