Greye Keeps Rollin' with VII: Latest Album in a New Era of Southern Rock

Greye

The album VII is a look behind the curtain, reflecting on our musical journey. It’s about our unwillingness to give up on our dream, despite the many obstacles of the industry and life in general.” — Hannah Summer

DAYTONA BEACH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Southern rock band Greye continues to build momentum following the release of their album VII, originally released in May 2025. With a sound shaped by years of dedication, relentless touring, and a commitment to authenticity, the band is emerging as part of what many are calling Southern Rock's New Era.

Over the past 12 years, Greye has carved out an identity built on musical integrity rather than trends. Their efforts have paid off with growing recognition, including being named Southern Rock Group of the Year at the Josie Music Awards.

“We had an amazing time at The Josie's, and it really helped us think about our history. We’ve realized over the years that Greye stands apart, because the band never focused on chasing the trend cycle,” said manager Karen Wardle. “Greye has worked hard over the last 12 years to build a sound and an identity that feels intentional and emotionally honest.”

Fronted by lead vocalist Hannah Summer, Greye’s latest project reflects the band’s journey and perseverance through the challenges of the music industry.

“The album VII is a look behind the curtain, reflecting on our musical journey,” Summer said. “It’s about our unwillingness to give up on our dream despite the many obstacles of the industry and life in general.”

Summer believes the album represents the band at its creative peak. “We always say that our latest work is our best work, but truly I think VII is the best collection of songs Greye has written so far,” she said.

With a reputation for high-energy live performances, Greye has played nearly 1,000 shows and toured the East Coast three times. Along the way, they have shared stages with artists including A Flock of Seagulls, Dave LaRue of the Dixie Dregs, Devon Allman, Scotty Austin of Saving Abel, Josey Scott of Saliva, and Joey Belladonna of Anthrax.

Even during the challenges of the pandemic in 2021, Greye continued reaching audiences worldwide. The band was featured in comedian Ron White’s “Number Juan Tequila” concert series, which garnered more than one million streaming views. That same year, Greye performed during the St. Jude’s Hospital New Year’s Eve Telethon, appearing in a broadcast slot between Tommy Shaw of Styx and the legendary band Chicago. The band was also highlighted in a two-hour radio special on 104.3 The Flash in Portsmouth, United Kingdom.

According to Wardle, the band’s sound reflects a powerful blend of influences. She explains, “If there was a cosmic collision of Heart, Halestorm, Paramore, Motown, and Audioslave, and out of that came one band, that band would be Greye.”

Looking ahead, Greye is currently working on new music, including plans to release two EPs accompanied by singles before eventually combining the material into a future LP. “Greye is what happens when six extremely tenacious and driven people are faced with the ultimate challenge,” Summer said. “It’s a band for dreamers who don’t just dream, but will make their dreams come true.”

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