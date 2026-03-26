GIGGLE SPOON DROPS SNORT-WORTHY NEW KIDS SONG 'PIGGY SLIPPERS' THIS FRIDAY

PIGGY SLIPPERS new kids song from Giggle Spoon releases Friday, March 27, 2026 Giggle Spoon - originator of the laugh-along songbook Tongue Teasers: Laugh-Along Songbook Origins - A Taste of the Poems Before the Music by Dr. D.W. Knight

WARNING: THIS SONG MAY CAUSE SPONTANEOUS GIGGLES AND HAPPY DANCING

Piggy Slippers” is all about celebrating the silly moments kids love. If it makes kids laugh, dance around the living room, and ask to play it again…mission accomplished.” — Bradford Knight of Giggle Spoon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Friday, March 27, 2026, family entertainment creators Giggle Spoon are releasing their brand-new children’s song, “ Piggy Slippers ,” a toe-tapping, giggle-packed tune that celebrates cozy feet, silly fun, and the magic of imagination.Perfect for preschoolers, early readers, and anyone who believes pajamas are formal wear after 7pm, “Piggy Slippers” invites kids to stomp, snort, and shuffle their way through a playful musical adventure. With catchy lyrics, bouncy rhythms, and plenty of oinks along the way, the song is designed to get kids laughing, moving, and singing along within seconds. Maybe it can even get kids helping their mommies clean up crumbs off the floor!“Piggy Slippers” is all about celebrating the silly moments kids love,” said Bradford Knight of Giggle Spoon. “If it makes kids laugh, dance around the living room, and ask to play it again…mission accomplished.”Known for their laugh-along songbooks and original children’s music, Giggle Spoon creates joyful, family-friendly entertainment that encourages reading, creativity, and confidence in young learners. Their songs are crafted to be fun for kids and pleasantly repeatable for parents – yes, even on the tenth listen.“Piggy Slippers” was composed, performed, and produced by Bradford Knight then mixed and mastered by Dan Naim. Lyrically, the impetus of the song stems from the poem by the same name found in Giggle Spoon Author Dr. DW Knight’s book TONGUE TEASERS : Laugh-Along Songbook Origins – A Taste of the Poems Before the Music, which was the recipient of several book awards domestically and internationally as well as critical acclaim from Kirkus Reviews, BookLife by Publishers Weekly, and others.“Piggy Slippers” will be available on all major streaming platforms this Friday, inviting families everywhere to slip into something silly and join the fun. Whether it’s bedtime wiggles, morning giggles, or living room dance parties, “Piggy Slippers” is ready to become the next household favorite.ABOUT GIGGLE SPOON:Giggle Spoon creates colorfully illustrated laugh-along songbooks, each with original children’s music included, designed to inspire smiles, spark imagination, and make reading and learning wildly fun. Every book and song release is crafted with humor, heart, and just the right amount of silliness. Giggle Spoon was started by two brothers who combine their talents to serve up laughter. And as certified members of 1% FOR THE PLANET, they are also committed to donating a portion of the company’s revenue to non-profit organizations that serve up goodwill for the health of our children and the planet. Giggle Spoon is the trade name of BD Brands, LLC - a California limited liability company.###

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