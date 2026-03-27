Award-Winning Actress Lynn Whitfield to Receive Heart of Gold Trailblazer Award Presented by Martin Lawrence on March 29
Award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield, with more than 100 credits, portrayed Josephine Baker in HBO’s The Josephine Baker Story. Known for A Thin Line Between Love and Hate with Martin Lawrence, Greenleaf, and more, she has earned 14 wins and 20 nominations.
Award-winning Actor/Comedian Martin Lawrence presents the Trailblazer Award to friend and Thin LIne between Love and Hate co-star Lynn Whitfield.
Co-Hosted by Actress/Comedian Kym Whitley, the 2nd Annual CFB Foundation Heart of Gold Awards Gala is set for March 29, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Green Carpet arrivals are from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Carl Weber's Family Business Star and Award Winning Actor Miguel A. Nunez, Jr. co-host the 2nd Annual CFB Foundation Heart of Gold Awards Gala on March 29, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.
Actress Comedian Kym Whitley and Actor Miguel A. Nunez, Jr. co-host. Honorees include Ben Vereen, Garrett Morris, Judge Mablean Ephriam, and Clara Chiu-Torres
"Each honoree embodies excellence, impact, and an unwavering commitment to service, reflecting the very heart of our mission," said Jules-Bannister, the foundation's co-founder, vice president and CFO.
One of the many highlights of the evening is the Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed on the acclaimed entertainer, Tony Award winner, and Emmy nominee Ben Vereen. His award will be presented by 5-time Emmy winner and Grammy-nominated Actor, Host, and Comedian Wayne Brady.
2026 Heart of Gold honorees include:
• Award-winning Legendary Actress Lynn Whitfield is the recipient of the Trailblazer Award to be presented by A Thin Line Between Love and Hate co-star Martin Lawrence
• Cultural Icon and Trailblazer Garrett Morris, to receive the Pioneer Award, to be presented by his Cooley High co-star and longtime friend Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs
• Judge Mablean Ephriam, Founder of the Mablean Ephriam Foundation and star of Justice with Judge Mablean, to receive the Legacy of Distinction Award
• Clara Chiu-Torres, Vice President of Development at Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL), is the recipient of the Compassionate Caregiver Award
"The gala hosts are award-winning actors and comedians Kym Whitley and Miguel A. Nunez, Jr., who bring an evening of elegance, entertainment, and impact to one of Beverly Hills’ most anticipated philanthropic events," said Julian L. Bannister, CFB Foundation Co-Founder and President and CEO. "Our previous co-host, Caroline Rhea, is filming outside the country and sends her support." The night raises funds to support and expand our programs focus on wellness."
The attendees and supporters will be entertained with live performances by entertainers Freda Payne, Elaine Gibbs & NuSoul Band, Major, CeCe Peniston, Former Ladies of the Supremes, Thea Austin, and Diana Tash. Winner of Alpha TV's The Bachelor (Greek season 2) Athena Vas, a Greek American author, educator, TV personality, bodybuilding champion, and motivational powerhouse, shares her story of becoming a caregiver to her mom at 22. Vas helped her mom relearn how to walk, talk, and live again.
"The Heart of Gold Awards Gala supports the Senior Support Movement, a growing initiative that combats loneliness, neglect, and isolation among elderly Americans," said Julian L. Bannister. According to the foundation, 11,000 Americans turn 65 every day. By 2054, nearly 23 percent of Americans will be 65 years or older. Yet less than 2 percent of philanthropic funding goes to senior causes.
Founded nearly two years ago, the Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation was established following a deeply personal family experience. “When my grandmother told us she felt like she did not belong anymore, that changed everything,” said Bannister. "Yannick and I made a promise that no senior would feel lonely, neglected, or undervalued again. What you are witnessing through our programs is the very thing we implemented to lift her spirits. Sometimes it is a 30-second phone call. Sometimes it is 15 minutes of conversation. That small act can change an entire day.”
Jules-Bannister added, “Everyone says they support children because they are our future. But what happens when those children become seniors? Do we forget them? Aging is a universal journey. If we do not advocate for dignity now, we will one day face the same gaps ourselves. This movement is about honoring those who built the foundations we stand on.”
Managing Director of the CFB Foundation, Trinh Clark, said the mission reflects a shared human experience. “Belonging does not expire with age. Our seniors deserve connection, voice, and community. Through sponsorships, volunteer engagement, and advocacy, we are building a space where every generation knows they matter.”
Kabara Vereen, daughter of honoree Ben Vereen, said about her dad, “We have also navigated health journeys with him, and there are moments within the medical system where he has felt unseen. That is something we battle every day as a family. Aging is not something to hide. It is something to honor.”
“The CFB Foundation understands something this country sometimes forgets. Our elders are not burdens. They are libraries. They are bridges. They are living testimonies of survival, sacrifice, and wisdom. This work is about access to care, protection of dignity, combating isolation, supporting caregivers, and advocating for policies that defend the vulnerable.”
“In a time when too many elders feel invisible, you are saying, ‘We see you. We value you. We will protect you.’ As someone who has walked many stages in life and now walks in the season of elderhood myself, I know how powerful it is to be treated not as someone fading, but as someone still becoming. May we continue to build a country that does not discard its elders but honors them as the foundation upon which everything else stands.”
Media & Sponsorship Contact Information
For press credentials and talent submissions, and to request interviews with the founder and honorees, contact Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD, at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com.
For tickets, tables, gift bag donations, and sponsorships, contact info@cfbfoundation.org.
About the CFB Foundation
The Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation is a haven of compassion and support for our cherished elderly community. In a world that often rushes forward, the foundation stands still to acknowledge the profound wisdom, life experiences, and contributions of our seniors.
The foundation enriches the lives of the elderly by providing not only essential care but also genuine companionship and comprehensive programs that engage seniors within their homes or senior facilities. The mission ensures that every senior understands that their value has increased, not decreased, while fostering purpose, accomplishment, and dignity. The organization is committed to creating a warm and nurturing environment where every individual feels valued and understood.
#cfbfoundation
#heartofgoldawards2026
#SeniorsMatter
#PlatinumStarPublicRelations
#PlatinumStarMediaGroup
#BenVereen
#WayneBrady
#GarrettMorris
#LynnWhitfield
#MartinLawrence
#KymWhitley
#MiguelANunezJr
#Major
#AthenaVas
#ClaraChiuTorres
Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD
Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc.
+1 213-276-7827
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Other
CFB Foundation Co-Founder and Host Julian L. Bannister talks about his grandmother, the foundation's inspiration
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.