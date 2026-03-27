7TH ANNUAL BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL HONORS DR. JANET GIBSON, JON ROSE, AND ANNOUNCES ITS AWARD WINNING FILMS

“Trade Secret” Receives Top Grand Jury Best Feature Documentary Film, Director’s Vision, and Eco Impact Awards

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Annual Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) announced this year’s juried award winners at the Closing Night Award Ceremony at the UC San Diego Park & Market on Sunday, March 22, 2026. The festival, held from March 19-22, screened over 30 feature, short and animated films. “This year’s festival was sparked by a call of acclaimed environmental filmmakers with truly compelling and passionate stories about our big blue planet,” said Festival Director Greg Reitman. “We are delighted to continue to showcase some of the best environmental content around the globe.”BLUE WATER AWARDSPioneer AwardDr. Janet GibsonEco Hero AwardJon RoseEco Impact AwardHouse of FIshEco Impact AwardTrade SecretSpecial Jury AwardWINNER: “The Eyes of Ghana” directed by Ben Proudfoot receives Special Jury AwardJury members were Taira Malaney (Filmmaker), Chet Thomas (Filmmaker) and Elizabeth De Costa Bureagurad (Storyboard)Grand Jury Producer Vision AwardWINNER: “Kuleana” directed by Georgia Scott receives Top Grand Jury Best Producer Vision AwardJury members were Taira Malaney (Filmmaker), Chet Thomas (Filmmaker) and Elizabeth De Costa Bureagurad (Storyboard)Grand Jury Best Animated Feature FilmWINNER: “The Last Whale Singer” directed by Reza Memari receives Top Grand Jury Best Animated Feature Film PrizeJury members were Jason Reisig (Animated Director), Daniel Kreizberg (Animated Director) and Federico Fiecconi (Animated Producer)Grand Jury - Best Short FilmWINNER: “Love Birds” directed by Elliot Kennerson receives Top Grand Jury Best Short FilmJury members were Laura Kutnick (Producer), Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Roni Avni (Filmmaker)Grand Jury - Best Narrative ShortWINNER: “Braids” directed by Elise Beers receives Top Grand Jury Best Narrative Short FilmJury members were Laura Kutnick (Producer), Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Roni Avni (Filmmaker)Special Jury Best Animated FilmWINNER: “Black Butterflies” directed by David Baute receives Special Jury Best Animated FilmJury members were Jason Reisig (Animated Director), Daniel Kreizberg (Animated Director) and Federico Fiecconi (Animated Producer)Best CinematographyWINNER: “Salt and Water” directed by Ines Reinisch receives Top Grand Jury Best CinematographyJury members were Taira Malaney (Filmmaker), Chet Thomas (Filmmaker) and Elizabeth De Costa Bureagurad (Storyboard)Best Science FilmWINNER: “The Human Side of Plastic” directed by Andrew Lynch, Ben Ayers, Rush Sturges receives Top Grand Jury Best Science FilmJury members were Laura Kutnick (Producer), Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Roni Avni (Filmmaker)Blue Water Courage in FilmmakingWINNER: “The Last Fin” directed by Lexi addison receives Top Grand Jury Blue Water Courage in Filmmaking AwardJury members were Laura Kutnick (Producer), Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Roni Avni (Filmmaker)Blue Water Environmental Truth AwardWINNER: “Scars of Growth” directed by Monika Grassl, Linda Osusky receives Blue Water Environmental Truth AwardJury members were Taira Malaney (Filmmaker), Chet Thomas (Filmmaker) and Elizabeth De Costa Bureagurad (Storyboard)Grand Jury - Best Feature DocumentaryWINNER: “Trade Secret” directed by Abraham Joffe receives Top Grand Jury Best Feature Documentary FilmJury members were Taira Malaney (Filmmaker), Chet Thomas (Filmmaker) and Elizabeth De Costa Bureagurad (Storyboard)Marine Conservation Impact AwardWINNER: “Stories of the Blue - Saving Kohola,” directed by Nicholas Zachar receives Marine Conservation Impact AwardJury members were Laura Kutnick (Producer), Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Roni Avni (Filmmaker)Grand Jury - Director's Vision AwardWINNER: “Trade Secret,” directed by Abraham Joffe receives Top Grand Jury Director’s Vision AwardJury members were Taira Malaney (Filmmaker), Chet Thomas (Filmmaker) and Elizabeth De Costa Bureagurad (Storyboard)###ABOUT BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVALFounded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates United Nations World Water Day,March 22. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the ScrippsInstitution of Oceanography. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is preservation of our Blue Planet, and its purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. Approximately 50% of all film selections are non-US productions, helpingto fulfill the festival mission of promoting global cross-cultural understanding through film. BWI is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at bluewaterfilmfestival.org.ABOUT BLUE WATER INSTITUTEBlue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet. Blue Water Institute’s purpose is to promote water and ocean based solutions to our climate crisis and to foster the next generation of environmental filmmakers for industry change. The Institute is driven by its innovative environmental programs that discover and support environmental filmmakers from all over the world.

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