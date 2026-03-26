Celebrate Sakura Haruno’s Birthday at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Visit the Hidden Leaf Village in Japan and Unleash Your "Shannaro!" Punch Experience the World of NARUTO & BORUTO in The Land of the Rising Sun

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located on the stunning Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Nijigen no Mori is a must-visit destination for anime fans traveling to Japan. Just a short trip from Kobe, Osaka or Kansai International Airport (KIX) via the world-famous Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, this outdoor theme park offers a unique escape from the city.Its most iconic attraction, "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," is a massive, life-sized recreation of the "Hidden Leaf Village" (Konohagakure no Sato). Here, visitors don't just watch the story—they live it. You can stand before the legendary Hokage Rock, eat at the famous Ramen Ichiraku, and test your skills in physical and mental trials across the "Heaven Scroll" (Ten No Maki) and "Earth Scroll" (Chi No Maki) attractions. It’s an immersive journey where you become a shinobi and step directly into the world of the hit anime.Limited Two-Day Event: Sakura’s Birthday "Shannaro!" Punch ChallengeTo celebrate the birthday of one of the series’ most beloved characters, Sakura Haruno, a special event will be held for two days only: March 28 and 29, 2026.Channel your inner chakra and test your strength in the "Shannaro! Show Off Your Punching Power!" challenge. This is an exciting event that both adults and kids can enjoy, where participants use a punching machine to measure their power—just like Sakura’s legendary superhuman strength.The top scorer will receive an exclusive Sakura-themed item available only at Shinobi-Zato, and all participants will receive an original Sakura Haruno sticker. Pack your strength into your fist and unleash your ultimate punch this spring break.■Character Birthday Event: "Sakura Haruno Birthday: Shannaro! Show Off Your Punching Power!" OverviewDates:Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, 2026Location:Inside “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”, plaza in front of the Hokage RockEvent Time:14:00(held after the rock-paper-scissors tournament of the “Spring Flower (Cherry Blossom) Viewing with Naruto Uzumaki”)Operating Hours (Attraction):10:00 – 20:00Details:A special punch power tournament event held for two days only, on March 28 and 29, to celebrate Sakura Haruno’s birthday. Participants will measure their punching power using a punch power measurement machine, and the participant with the highest score will receive an original Sakura item available only at Shinobi-Zato. All participants will also receive an original Sakura Haruno sticker.The event will be held in separate divisions for men, women, and children.Price:Free of chargeSeparated attraction admission ticket is required.URL：■About “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” is an attraction area themed around the anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training activities and a three-dimensional maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around well-known titles such as Dragon Quest, Godzilla, NARUTO, and Crayon Shin-chan, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.