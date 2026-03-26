Winners Announced: 1st Quarter Volume 43 Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers & Illustrators of the Future Winners First Quarter

The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announce the Winners and Finalists for the 1st Quarter of Year 43, Oct 1 - Dec 31, 2025.

It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” — L. Ron Hubbard, Contest Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the first-quarter [October 1 - December 31, 2025] winners, for its 43rd year. Congratulations to the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest winners!For the Writers of the Future Contest , the winners are:First Place – Casey Phillips from TennesseeSecond Place – Sandra Siegienski from OregonThird Place – Caleb Bishop from MissouriFor the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the winners are:Elizabeth Botkin from MichiganSteven Huang from PennsylvaniaDariru Knickrehm from JapanThe complete list of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, Silver Honorable Mentions, and Honorable Mentions is available at www.writersofthefuture.com/blog In 1985, with the release of the first volume of the series, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” And with that, the longest-running and most successful science fiction and fantasy competition for new writers and artists began.The Contest Director, Joni Labaqui, stated, “As we prepare to receive the winners next month being published in ‘L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42,’ I am very happy to begin announcing and congratulating winners who will be published in Volume 43.”The award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, some of the field’s biggest names, and a lavish awards ceremony.Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Doug Beason, Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Hugh Howey, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, S.M. Stirling, and Sean Williams.Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, and Stephen Youll.The Contests’ success is evident in the accomplishments of their winners. The 583 writing contest winners and published finalists have written over 8,000 novels and short stories, with sales topping 60 million copies. The 430 illustrating contest winners have contributed to over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

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