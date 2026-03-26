New Cranberry Township Office Positions McClelland’s Contracting and Roofing for Faster Local Response

New office in Cranberry Woods improves accessibility, response times, and community engagement for homeowners in the 16066 area

Our goal has always been to serve every community at the highest level,” — Brock McClelland

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McClelland’s Contracting and Roofing, a trusted name in roof replacement roof repair , and siding installation in Western Pennsylvania, has officially opened a new branch at 850 Cranberry Woods Dr, Suite 2234, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. This expansion represents a major step forward as the company strengthens its local footprint and establishes a permanent presence within the Cranberry Township business community.For Founder Brock McClelland, the new office reflects a deeper connection to the area beyond business operations. The decision to open in Cranberry Woods brings the company closer to the neighborhoods where its team members live and work.“Our goal has always been to serve every community at the highest level,” said McClelland. “This location allows us to be more accessible, more responsive, and more connected to the people we serve every day. We’re not just contractors working in the area, we’re part of the community.”The Cranberry Township branch will function as another central hub for the company’s core services, including roof replacement, siding installation, and exterior renovations. With a physical presence in the 16066 area, the company is positioned to deliver:Faster Service Times: Reduced travel distance allows for quicker inspections, estimates, and emergency repairs.Stronger Local Engagement: A continued focus on hiring locally and contributing to community initiatives throughout Cranberry Township.“Having a location here means we can show up faster, communicate better, and stand behind our work in a more meaningful way,” McClelland added. “We’re committed to being a reliable partner for homeowners who want quality work from a team they can trust.”Residents and business owners are encouraged to stop by the new office or schedule a consultation to learn more about available services. To mark the opening, the company is offering [insert optional promotion or local incentive if applicable].About McClelland’s Contracting and RoofingMcClelland’s Contracting and Roofing provides professional roofing, siding, and exterior contracting services throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded by Brock McClelland, the company is built on a commitment to craftsmanship, transparency, and customer-first service. With the addition of its Cranberry Township location, McClelland’s continues to expand its ability to serve homeowners with dependable solutions and long-lasting results.

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