Infinite Banking and Participating Whole Life Insurance Remain Underused in Retirement Planning

The families & business owners who understand the Infinite Banking are using their policies as part of a broader financial plan and are working toward long-term wealth transfer to future generations” — Jose Salloum

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBC Financial is encouraging Canadians to reconsider how they approach retirement planning, wealth building, and long-term financial strategy. According to IBC Financial founder and Financial Security Advisor Jose Salloum, the combination of participating whole life insurance and the Infinite Banking remains a frequently underutilized and misunderstood financial strategy that may be worth exploring for some Canadian families, individuals, and business owners. For more information on Infinite Banking go to https://ibcfinancial.com/financial-advisors/infinite-banking-and-becoming-your-own-banker/ "Many Canadians may not be aware of the full range of financial strategies available to them," said Salloum. "They save in traditional savings accounts, see modest returns in low-interest-rate environments, and may not realize they have alternatives for managing their capital. The Infinite Banking uses a properly structured participating whole life insurance policy to help policyholders build cash value that may grow on a tax-advantaged basis, access liquidity through policy or collateral loans subject to policy terms and tax rules, and work toward long-term family wealth."Canada's Whole Life Market Is Growing, Yet Awareness Remains Limited.According to LIMRA's report Record Year for Canadian Life Insurance Sales in 2023, whole life new annualized premium in Canada reached $1.27 billion in 2023, a record high, up 10% year over year. Participating whole life products accounted for 88% of Canadian whole life sales by premium in the same year, with participating whole life premiums rising 12% year-over-year and driving the majority of segment growth.Despite this momentum, the complexity of these products and a lack of education mean that many policyholders may not fully understand how a whole life policy can function as a long-term financial asset beyond serving solely as a death benefit.IBC Financial notes that licensed insurance professionals who specialize in participating whole life are well positioned to help clients understand this often-misunderstood area. At the same time, individuals focused primarily on short-term costs may dismiss whole life insurance before considering its long-term cash value accumulation potential. IBC Financial says its mission is to help address that gap through education and transparent advisory practices.Infinite Banking An Alternative Approach to Managing CapitalPopularized by R. Nelson Nash, the Infinite Banking is a financial strategy that uses the features of participating whole life insurance policies to help policyholders take greater control of their capital. By funding a properly structured participating whole life policy, Canadians may build cash value that can grow through contractual guarantees and non-guaranteed dividends and that may, in some cases, be accessed through policy loans or collateral lending arrangements, subject to policy terms, insurer rules, available cash surrender value, lender requirements, and applicable tax regulations."The cash value of a participating whole life policy is a commonly misunderstood component in personal finance," said Salloum. "Base policy values may include contractual guarantees, and policy cash values are generally not directly exposed to stock market volatility. However, dividend performance is not guaranteed, and policy outcomes depend on product design and ongoing funding. For those who understand how the strategy works, it can offer liquidity and flexibility to help support business growth, real estate, education, retirement income, and estate planning objectives as a complement to other financial strategies."Understanding how policy loans work is important. When a policyholder borrows against cash surrender value, they are not necessarily withdrawing policy value in the same way as a surrender. Policy values may continue to grow, but outstanding loan balances and interest can reduce net policy value and death benefits. While repayment flexibility may be greater than in some conventional borrowing arrangements, loan interest, policy terms, and lender requirements still apply. Policyholders should work with a licensed advisor to understand the full implications before borrowing against a policy.Collateral Loans, IFA Strategies, and Tax Considerations for Canadian Business OwnersBeyond personal applications, IBC Financial highlights potential advantages that the Infinite Banking may offer Canadian entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners. Through Immediate Financing Arrangements (IFAs), a corporation may use a participating whole life policy as collateral to access liquidity. Depending on the lender and the policy, advance rates may reach a high percentage of cash surrender value. Policy values may continue to grow on a gross basis, but outstanding loan balances and interest can reduce net policy value and net death benefit.In certain structures, interest on borrowing may be tax-deductible when the funds are used for income-earning purposes, subject to Canada Revenue Agency rules and professional tax advice. Some Canadian financial institutions have developed collateral loan programs around qualifying whole life policies. However, IFA strategies are complex and require careful legal, tax, and financial planning. Not all policies or business situations qualify, and outcomes depend on individual circumstances."A business owner can pay premiums, build cash value over time, and potentially access a line of credit secured by that policy to support business activities," said Salloum. "Meanwhile, if managed properly, the policy's death benefit may remain available for beneficiaries. But it is essential that business owners work with qualified legal and tax professionals to determine whether the strategy is appropriate for their situation."Why IBC Financial Believes This Conversation Matters NowIBC Financial says awareness remains limited regarding how participating whole life insurance may function as one part of a broader wealth-building and estate-planning strategy."The families and business owners who understand the Infinite Banking are using their policies as part of a broader financial plan that may include funding investments, protecting their estate, and working toward long-term wealth transfer to future generations," said Salloum. "This is an established strategy that has been used in certain financial planning contexts for decades. Our goal at IBC Financial is to ensure this approach is better understood by Canadians for whom it may be appropriate, from experienced investors to younger adults beginning to build long-term financial plans."IBC Financial also notes the evolving regulatory environment, including guidance from Ontario's Financial Services Regulatory Authority emphasizing fair, suitable, and non-misleading life insurance sales practices. IBC Financial says it is committed to transparent, education-first advisory practices and to working with licensed professionals so clients understand tax treatment under Canada Revenue Agency rules, including adjusted cost base considerations, as well as all relevant policy terms before implementing any strategy.Important DisclosuresRisk Factors: Purchasing whole life insurance involves significant considerations that prospective policyholders should understand before proceeding. These include, but are not limited to, high premiums and long-term funding commitments; opportunity cost relative to other financial strategies; surrender charges and limited liquidity in the early years of a policy; the non-guaranteed nature of dividends and dividend scale performance; policy loan interest costs and the potential for reduced death benefits if loans remain outstanding; collateral loan approval requirements and lender underwriting; interest-rate risk; lapse risk if borrowing is mismanaged; potential tax consequences on policy disposition, lapse, or borrowing above adjusted cost base; and the complexity of Immediate Financing Arrangements, which require qualified legal and tax advice.This press release is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, tax, legal, or investment advice. Individual circumstances vary, and purchasing whole life insurance may not be suitable for everyone. Past dividend performance is not a guarantee of future results. Readers are strongly encouraged to consult with a licensed financial advisor, tax professional, and/or legal counsel before making any financial decisions.Trademark Notice: Infinite Banking is a registered trademark of Infinite Banking Concepts, LLC. Becoming Your Own Bankeris a registered trademark associated with Nelson Nash's work. Use of third-party marks does not imply affiliation, endorsement, or sponsorship.About IBC FinancialIBC Financial is a Canadian financial advisory firm specializing in Infinite Banking and participating whole life insurance strategies. Founded by Financial Security Advisor Jose Salloum, IBC Financial helps Canadians, including families, individuals, entrepreneurs, and business owners, explore strategies for managing their financial future through properly structured, dividend-paying whole life insurance policies. IBC Financial works with licensed life insurance advisors, brokers, and insurance agents to provide clients with strategies tailored to their specific needs, long-term planning objectives, and retirement income goals.Participating whole life insurance may not be suitable for all individuals or situations. Prospective clients should consult with a licensed professional to determine whether this approach is appropriate for their circumstances.

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