Eastar Founder Angel Suarez Moreno Expands Operations with New Travel and Technology Initiatives

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur Angel Suarez Moreno announced the expansion of his Eastar business portfolio with the introduction of new ventures in travel and software development, alongside continued growth in real estate, media, and insurance.The expansion includes the launch of Arc Travelers, a travel agency focused on curated premium experiences, and Julie Apps, a software company developing automation tools for business communication. These initiatives represent a strategic move to broaden service offerings across multiple industries while maintaining a centralized, customer-focused model.Arc Travelers is designed to provide clients with access to customized travel experiences, including private aviation options, event-based travel, and luxury vacation packages. The company is positioned to serve clients seeking personalized and high-end travel solutions.Julie Apps is expected to release its first platform in June, offering automation capabilities for text messaging, email campaigns, and voice communications. The platform is intended to support businesses in streamlining outreach and improving operational efficiency.“Our goal is to build scalable systems that enhance how businesses operate and how clients experience services,” said Suarez. “Each company is designed to function independently while contributing to a larger, integrated ecosystem.”In addition to these launches, Eastar Realty continues to implement a pricing structure aimed at aligning incentives with clients by adjusting commission rates over time. Eastar Films remains active in content development and production, while United Artists Music focuses on talent acquisition through direct artist outreach.Founded in 2018, Eastar Insurance Group remains the foundation of the organization, providing independent insurance solutions with an emphasis on competitive pricing and client flexibility.The company indicated that future development will focus on expanding automation, improving customer experience, and scaling operations across all divisions.When asked if he wished to share special thanks, Suarez highlighted the people who have shaped his journey. He credited his mother, Carmen, for instilling discipline, resilience, and a strong work ethic, and recognized the sacrifices of his family, including his grandmother, aunt, uncle, and in-laws. He expressed deep appreciation for his wife, Linda, describing her as a key source of support and leadership in both his personal life and business.Suarez also spoke proudly of his children, emphasizing their independence, character, and the impact they have had on his life. He acknowledged his father for his guidance and faith, and his sister Jennifer for her strength, family values, and community involvement. Overall, he underscored gratitude for the support system that has contributed to both his personal and professional development.About Eastar GroupEastar Group is a diversified business organization operating across insurance, real estate, media, travel, and technology sectors. The company focuses on scalable solutions designed to enhance efficiency and client experience.Links

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