Sepion Raises $10M Series B to Scale Commercial Production of Next-Generation Battery Separators

Rethink Your Separator - Unlock More from Every Battery

Financing led by Fine Structure Ventures, with strategic participation from W. L. Gore & Associates and Syensqo Ventures.

Separators are one of the most critical and most under-innovated components in the battery. We’re delivering a step-change upgrade that works on existing lines and is ready for commercial scale today.” — Peter Frischmann, CEO & Co-Founder

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sepion Technologies, a developer of advanced polymer coatings for lithium-ion battery separators and next-generation chemistries, today announced the closing of a $10 million Series B financing round led by Fine Structure Ventures, with strategic participation from W. L. Gore & Associates and Syensqo Ventures, alongside Volo Earth Ventures, Chailease, Catalus Capital, Impact Science Ventures, and ACVC Partners.Global demand for batteries across electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics continues to accelerate today. This financing follows increasing inbound demand from global battery manufacturers, reflecting strong customer pull and a clear path to near-term revenue driven by commercially ready products. Sepion will use the proceeds of this Series B to scale U.S.-based polymer production, fulfill commercial purchase orders, expand its SEPION POWER™ and SEPION SHIELD™ product lines, and strengthen quality and operations.The company is currently supporting multiple concurrent customer qualification programs with leading global battery manufacturers for electric vehicle, energy storage system, and consumer electronics applications. Sepion-coated separators are already being manufactured on commercial production lines for late-stage customer qualification.Sepion Technologies’ polymer coatings are designed as drop-in replacements for legacy ceramic coated separators, enabling immediate adoption without changes to existing battery manufacturing infrastructure.“Separators are one of the most critical and most under-innovated components in the battery,” said Peter Frischmann, CEO of Sepion. “The dominant ceramic coating is nearly 20 years old. We’re delivering a step-change upgrade that works on existing lines and is ready for commercial scale today.”SEPION POWER™ delivers drop-in energy density improvements enabled by sub-200 nm coating thickness, durable fast charging performance, up to 8 kg vehicle-level weight reduction, safety comparable to dual-layer ceramic-coated separators, and improved self-discharge characteristics. The technology is compatible with all battery chemistries, including NMC, LFP, and emerging manganese-rich cathodes, where Sepion’s platform uniquely mitigates transition metal dissolution—one of the key barriers to next-generation low-cost chemistries.“There’s a disconnect right now between U.S. investor sentiment and what’s actually happening in global battery markets,” said Shyam Kamadolli, Managing Director at Fine Structure Ventures. “Demand is accelerating, and companies with real products and established customers are breaking through. Sepion is one of the clearest examples we’ve seen of technology moving rapidly from qualification to revenue.”Sepion’s polymer platform leverages nanoscale filtering capabilities, extending opportunities beyond energy storage into adjacent markets including critical material separations, gas separations, chemical sensing, and water treatment.“Sepion’s technology represents a compelling advancement in battery materials, pairing performance and safety gains with manufacturability” says Edward Rubin, Leader of W. L. Gore & Associates’ venture funds. “The technologies platform potential, and Sepion’s ability to scale without disrupting existing manufacturing, are what excite us as we support the team’s move toward commercialization.”“Sepion has developed a differentiated polymer platform,” said Coppelia Marincovic, Partner at Syensqo Ventures. “We’re excited to partner in ensuring these materials can be produced at high quality and competitive cost as they scale.”About Sepion TechnologiesSepion Technologies is an advanced materials company developing polymer coatings and membrane technologies to improve the performance, safety, and cost of energy storage systems. Its ultra-thin, drop-in separator coatings replace legacy ceramic materials, enabling higher energy density, faster charging, and improved durability without changes to existing battery manufacturing lines. Sepion’s products are currently being manufactured on commercial production lines to support customer qualification with leading global battery manufacturers.Built on a scalable polymer platform, Sepion’s technology extends beyond batteries into applications including critical material separations, gas separations, sensing, and water treatment. The company is headquartered in Alameda, California.

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