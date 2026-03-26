Rising Tide Capital Appoints Dr. Joynicole Martinez as Chief Executive Officer & President

Dr. Joynicole Martinez, CEO and President, Rising Tide Capital

Leadership transition reflects deliberate succession and institutional strength as founders move into innovation-focused roles.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Tide Capital announced today the appointment of Dr. Joynicole Martinez as Chief Executive Officer, as the organization begins the next chapter of its mission to empower entrepreneurs to start and grow successful businesses and build vibrant communities.Co-founded by Alfa Demmellash and Alex Forrester, Rising Tide Capital has expanded into a nationally recognized community development organization through its Jersey City headquarters and the replication of its award-winning national model in 18 cities. After more than two decades, the organization’s mission remains as relevant and essential today as it was at the start. As Dr. Martinez plans the organization's future growth and expansion, the co-founders are shifting into roles focused on innovation to seize emerging opportunities. As part of this leadership transition, Forrester will take on the role of Chief Impact Officer, concentrating on growing RTC's presence in new markets, while Demmellash will lead the organization’s regenerative leadership lab and cross-sector initiative, Future Tide Partners Martinez’s appointment reflects the organization's strength and dedication to the mission. She brings over 30 years of experience in executive leadership, organizational strategy, governance alignment, and capacity building. In her most recent role at Rising Tide Capital, Martinez served as President and Chief Advancement and Innovation Officer. Martinez has played a key role in strengthening the organization’s advancement strategy, deepening partnerships, improving operational alignment, and positioning the organization for continued growth.Board of Trustees Chair Aicha Balla described the appointment as a clear sign of strong leadership and enduring strength for the organization. "Rising Tide Capital exists to change lives, and Dr. Martinez has spent years demonstrating that she understands exactly what that responsibility requires,” Balla said. “Her appointment signals that Rising Tide Capital is built to endure and to thrive beyond any one leader.”For Demmellash, the transition marks the achievement of a long-term goal. “Building Rising Tide Capital has been the work of my life,” she said. “Watching it grow into an institution capable of maintaining its mission through generations of leadership is exactly what Alex and I aimed to accomplish. Dr. Joynicole is prepared to lead this next chapter, and the organization is ready.” In the coming months, Demmellash will focus her full attention on Future Tide Partners, concentrating on shifting capital, policy, and culture toward a more inclusive and thriving economy.Building on this shared vision for the future, Martinez said, “I am honored to lead this organization and its community of incredible team members, donors, and partners. My deep respect and admiration for Rising Tide Capital and its mission come from personal experience and passion. As we move forward, our commitment to this work grows stronger and bolder every day. We will succeed as a community, and it is an honor to be part of it.”Under Martinez’s leadership, Rising Tide Capital will expand access to entrepreneurial education and funding opportunities, strengthen its expanding national network, and seek partnerships that accelerate inclusive economic growth. This transition signifies a defining moment designed for scale as the organization advances toward its next stage of impact and welcomes partners, investors, and champions to help realize that vision.About Rising Tide CapitalFounded in 2004 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Rising Tide Capital is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building inclusive communities of resilient entrepreneurs and fostering a thriving, sustainable economy for everyone. Through its flagship Community Business Academy and ongoing business advisory services, the organization offers entrepreneurs training, networks, and access to capital needed to create sustainable businesses and promote economic inclusion.To date, Rising Tide Capital has supported over 11,000 entrepreneurs across fifteen states. Businesses run by program graduates have an 82 percent five-year survival rate, well above national averages, and participating entrepreneurs see an average 63 percent increase in household income over time.

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