Earth Day wake-up call: Billions of plastic hangers filling landfills; “The Hanger Lady” offers a solution.

All Hung Up Hangers offers a durable, affordable alternative to one of fashion’s most overlooked waste problems

Investing in high-quality, space-saving hangers is a simple way to upgrade your closet and reduce waste.” — Donna Zalter, AKA "The Hanger Lady"

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Earth Day approaches, a surprising environmental culprit is coming into focus: the humble clothes hanger. According to Retailist Magazine, approximately 34 billion plastic hangers end up in landfills each year, with roughly 85% thrown away rather than recycled due to their mixed materials and low durability.The scale is staggering. Experts estimate discarded hangers globally could fill the Empire State Building more than 20 times over.Despite this, many consumers still rely on cheap, breakable options, often marketed as convenient but ultimately contributing to the growing problem of waste. These low-quality hangers crack, warp or lose their shape, leading to constant replacement and unnecessary landfill buildup.Hangers are also notoriously difficult to recycle because they are made from mixed plastics and metal components, meaning most are rejected by standard recycling systems and sent to landfills.Donna Zalter, a real estate professional known as “The Hanger Lady,” saw this issue firsthand while showing and listing homes. Disorganized closets filled with mismatched, flimsy hangers did not just look cluttered, they highlighted a larger gap in closet organization and sustainability.Her solution: All Hung Up Hangers , a line of durable, virtually unbreakable hangers designed to be the best hangers consumers will need to buy.“These are the last hangers you will ever need,” Zalter said. “People do not realize how easily cheap hangers break and end up in landfills. Investing in high-quality, space-saving hangers is a simple way to upgrade your closet and reduce waste.”All Hung Up Hangers range from luxurious wooden hangers to slim, non-slip hangers that maximize space, making them ideal for small closet solutions and modern living. Available in multiple colors and styles, they create a cohesive, retail-inspired look while helping protect garments and improve overall wardrobe organization.Designed with longevity in mind, these eco-friendly hangers reduce the need for constant replacement. They offer a more sustainable alternative for consumers looking for closet essentials that last. Prices start at $2 per hanger, making them an accessible upgrade for anyone seeking affordable closet organization products while doing your part for the planet.About All Hung Up HangersAll Hung Up Hangers was founded by real estate professional Donna Zalter, known as “The Hanger Lady,” after recognizing the impact that mismatched, low-quality hangers had on home presentation and organization. The brand offers retail-quality, durable hangers designed to elevate closets while reducing waste. With a range that includes luxurious wooden hangers and slim, space-saving plastic styles in multiple colors, All Hung Up creates a cohesive, store-ready look while protecting garments and maximizing space. The brand is trusted by design professionals, featured in luxury retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, and available to consumers at accessible price points starting as low as $2 per hanger. Products are available at AllHungUpHangers.com and Amazon.

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