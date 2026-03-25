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To His Excellency Mr. Constantine An. Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic

AZERBAIJAN, March 25 - 25 March 2026, 11:05

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hellenic Republic.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Greece will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Greece.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 19 March 2026

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To His Excellency Mr. Constantine An. Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic

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