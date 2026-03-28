New Trailer and Iconic Key Visual Unveiled for THE GHOST IN THE SHELL at AnimeJapan 2026

Key Visual Scene 1 Scene 2

Kusanagi and Fuchikoma reunite in iconic new art revealed at AnimeJapan 2026.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, at the world’s premier anime event, AnimeJapan 2026 (Tokyo Big Sight), the production team for the upcoming " THE GHOST IN THE SHELL " ignited global excitement with the reveal of its second official Key Visual and Promotional Video (PV).The Visual: A Modern Homage to a Cyberpunk LegendThe newly released Key Visual, illustrated by Character Design and Executive Animation Director Shuhei Handa, features the full-body cyborg, Major Motoko Kusanagi, alongside the AI "think tanks", Fuchikoma.The illustration serves as a powerful nod to the franchise's roots, capturing the iconic aesthetic first established by Shirow Masamune’s original manga. For fans worldwide, this visual marks a highly anticipated return to the core imagery that made Ghost in the Shell a global phenomenon.The second Promotional Video offers an exclusive look at new footage from the series, showcasing the high-octane action and intricate drama that define Public Security Section 9. From tactical combat to the philosophical undercurrents of a digitized society, the trailer provides a glimpse into the visionary world crafted by director Mokochan and the team at Science SARU.Immersive Experience at AnimeJapan 2026Fans attending AnimeJapan 2026 can find the new visuals and trailer at the Bandai Namco Filmworks Booth (East Hall 7, A22). The exhibit features:Exclusive Artwork: A special illustration of Motoko Kusanagi by Shuhei Handa, created specifically for the event.Life-Size Display: A life-size acrylic standee of the new Key Visual set within an immersive environment reflecting the series' world.Behind-the-Scenes: Never-before-seen production stills and setting art.Meet the Fuchikoma: A special "Meet & Greet" with the Fuchikoma thinking tank throughout the event duration."THE GHOST IN THE SHELL" is set to begin its global streaming journey on Prime Video in July 2026.The upcoming anime series THE GHOST IN THE SHELL will be directed by Mokochan, making his directorial debut after serving as assistant director on titles like DAN DA DAN. The script is being handled by acclaimed science fiction author EnJoe Toh, known for works like Self-Reference ENGINE and for his work on Godzilla Singular Point. Character design and executive animation direction are handled by Shuhei Handa, known for SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (Netflix) and Spriggan. The music direction for this project will be led by Taisei Iwasaki, winner of the Japan Academy Film Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Music for BELLE. The soundtrack will be a collaborative creation featuring Iwasaki alongside Ryo Konishi, who served as Music Director for the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, and YUKI KANESAKA, a U.S.-based composer recently known for his work on the TV anime Dr. STONE. Animation production is by Science SARU, known for internationally acclaimed works such as the Golden Globe-nominated film Inu-Oh, the Shanghai International Film Festival Best Animation Award-winning The Colors Within, and the TV anime DAN DA DAN.◆Project DetailsTitle: THE GHOST IN THE SHELLFormat: TV AnimationBased on the manga “The Ghost in the Shell” by Shirow Masamune, originally serialized in YOUNG MAGAZINE published by KODANSHA Ltd.Director: MokochanScript: EnJoe TohCharacter Design and Executive Animation Director: Shuhei HandaMusic Director & Music: Taisei IwasakiMusic: Ryo Konishi YUKI KANESAKAMusic Production: FlyingDogAnimation Production: Science SARURelease Date: Scheduled for July 2026◆Official Site & Social mediaOfficial Teaser Site: theghostintheshell-anime.jpX (Japan): @thegits_animeX (Global): @thegits_animeENInstagram: @thegits_anime◆AnimeJapan 2026 InformationAnimeJapan 2026, a world-class anime convention, will be held at Tokyo Big Sight, featuring its largest floor space to date. Building on the energy of the previous event which drew over 150,000 visitors, the 2026 edition will host 120+ exhibitors, offer exclusive official goods, and feature the AJ Stage with special guest appearances by renowned voice actors.[Public Days]Venue: Tokyo Big SightEast Exhibition Hall 4-8 / South Exhibition Hall 1-4/ Rooftop Exhibition Area3-10-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0063, JapanDates & Hours: Saturday, March 28 & Sunday, March 29, 20269:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Last admission: 4:30 PM)Key Contents: Exhibitor Booths / AJ Stage / Organizer Initiatives / Official Goods Sales, etc.[Business Days]Venue: Tokyo Big SightConference Tower (1F & 6F)3-10-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0063, JapanDates & Hours: Monday, March 30, 2026: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Last admission: 5:30 PM)Tuesday, March 31, 2026: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Last admission: 4:30 PM)Key Contents: Exhibitor Booths / Business Seminars / Anime Business Concierge, etc.◆Exhibition Information"Ghost and the Shell: The Ghost in the Shell Exhibition"The first-ever large-scale exhibition spanning all anime series.Venue: TOKYO NODE GALLERY A/B/C (Toranomon Hills Station Tower 45F)Dates: January 30, 2026 – April 5, 2026Hours: 10:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30)Tickets: https://www.tokyonode.jp/sp/exhibition-ghostintheshell/ticket/

THE GHOST IN THE SHELL | Second Teaser Trailer | July 2026

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