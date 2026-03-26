Waypoint 33 Accepted as Member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Waypoint 33 LLC - Clarity in Motion

Veteran-owned telecom advisory firm joins the DIBC to advance autonomous network capabilities in support of U.S. defense modernization.

Joining the DIBC is a natural extension of our mission. As a veteran, this membership carries personal meaning, and I'm proud to bring Waypoint 33's expertise to this important work.” — Randall René, Principal Advisor & Founder, Waypoint 33 LLC

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waypoint 33 LLC, a veteran-owned advisory and technology enablement firm specializing in AI-ready and autonomous telecom network operations, today announced its acceptance as a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC). The DIBC, established under the Department of War's Warfighting, Investments, Resourcing, and Execution (WIRE) office, brings together industry, academia, and non-traditional contractors to rapidly develop and deploy cutting-edge capabilities in support of U.S. national security.Waypoint 33 helps service providers and public sector organizations build the foundational capabilities required for autonomous network operations, including decision-ready data, spatial intelligence, digital twins, and closed-loop automation. The company's work aligns with guidance from leading industry organizations including TM Forum, SCTE, and the Fiber Broadband Association, and it serves as the U.S. distributor for Cellular Expert , an advanced RF and radio planning platform used to design, model, and optimize wireless networks.Membership in the DIBC positions Waypoint 33 to collaborate directly with government agencies and defense partners on research, prototyping, and the development of resilient communications infrastructure that doesn't rely on foreign sources."Joining the Defense Industrial Base Consortium is a natural extension of our mission at Waypoint 33. We're here to help organizations build networks that are ready for what's next, and that includes supporting the defense industrial base with the spatial intelligence, trusted data, and autonomous network capabilities our national security demands. As a veteran, this membership carries personal meaning, and I'm proud to bring Waypoint 33's expertise to this important work."— Randall René, Principal Advisor & Founder, Waypoint 33 LLCWaypoint 33 is registered in SAM.gov (UEI: VHR1VQ9NRQT3 | CAGE: 15PU3) and is certified as a veteran-owned small business by the SBA.About Waypoint 33Waypoint 33 LLC is a veteran-owned advisory and technology enablement firm focused on preparing telecom and broadband organizations for autonomous network operations. The company helps clients operationalize AI-first, spatially intelligent networks built on trusted data, digital twins, and closed-loop automation. Waypoint 33 is the U.S. distributor for Cellular Expert and works with service providers, broadband operators, public sector agencies, and ecosystem partners. Learn more at www.waypoint33.com About the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC)The DIBC is managed by Advanced Technology International (ATI) and operates under an Other Transaction Agreement with the Department of War's WIRE office. Its mission is to coalesce and expand the defense industrial base, minimize barriers to entry for small and non-traditional businesses, and foster collaboration between government, industry, and academia. Learn more at www.dibconsortium.org

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