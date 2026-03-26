Postpartum Support International – Georgia Chapter Appoints Amanda Gorman as Director of Programs and Policy

GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPostpartum Support International – Georgia Chapter Appoints Amanda Gorman as Director of Programs and PolicyAtlanta, GA —Postpartum Support International – Georgia Chapter ( PSI-GA ) proudly announces the appointment of Amanda Gorman as the organization’s Director of Programs and Policy, recognizing her outstanding leadership, unwavering commitment to maternal mental health, and transformative impact on PSI-GA’s growth and statewide reach.Amanda’s journey with PSI-GA is a powerful example of purpose in action. She began her service as a volunteer, advanced into leadership as a Board Member, and now steps into a senior staff role, bringing both institutional knowledge and a deep passion for supporting Georgia families.In her new position, Amanda will lead PSI-GA’s program strategy, policy alignment, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement to strengthen statewide systems supporting maternal mental wellness. Her appointment reflects PSI-GA’s continued investment in sustainable infrastructure, measurable impact, and community-centered partnership.“Amanda represents the very heart of PSI-GA—mission-driven leadership, steady excellence, and a true commitment to families,” said Tameka Mitchell, PSI-GA President. “Her growth within this organization speaks to her integrity, dedication, and the trust she has earned through years of service.”Amanda has played a key role in advancing PSI-GA’s operational success, including strengthening internal systems, expanding community partnerships, and improving organizational readiness for statewide initiatives and grant opportunities. She is also a leading force behind PSI-GA’s signature initiative, the Georgia Fund for Perinatal Mental Health , which helps increase access to mental health support for families across the state.The Georgia Fund is a critical resource in PSI-GA’s mission to ensure that no parent is left without support due to financial barriers. Learn more at www.georgiafund.org PSI-GA remains committed to promoting awareness, education, prevention, and treatment of perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, while ensuring families across Georgia have access to compassionate, culturally responsive support.To learn more about PSI-GA and its programs, visit www.psiga.org About Postpartum Support International – Georgia Chapter (PSI-GA)Postpartum Support International – Georgia Chapter is the state chapter of Postpartum Support International (PSI), the world’s leading organization dedicated to helping individuals and families affected by perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. PSI-GA works statewide to provide education, advocacy, resources, and access to care for parents and their support systems.Website: www.psiga.org

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