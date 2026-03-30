Things to do in Japan: Kagawa Prefecture Offers Authentic experiences with Sanuki Udon and Scenic Views

Authentic Japan: Kagawa – Ritsurin Garden Authentic Japan: Kagawa – Mount Shiude Authentic Japan: Kagawa – Angel Road, Shodoshima Authentic Japan: Kagawa – Shodoshima Olive Park Authentic Japan: Kagawa – Kankakei Gorge, Shodoshima

Just 80 minutes from Tokyo, the Famous Udon Noodles, Seto Inland Sea Islands and Scenic Views Await Travelers

TAKAMATSU, KAGAWA, JAPAN, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. Takamatsu Branch (ANA), in collaboration with Kagawa Prefectural Government, has released a promotional video aimed at international travelers titled “Experience Authentic Japan”. The video introduces the stunning landscapes of the Seto Inland Sea: its seasonal beauty, immersive experiences, and convenient access from Tokyo, appealing to experienced global travelers seeking a deeper and quieter side of Japan.

Promotional Video “Experience Authentic Japan”

The video is available at the following link:

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xuc0QbsPS1M&feature=youtu.be

Highlights of Experiencing the Authentic Kagawa

The video highlights the appeal of the Seto Inland Sea, often referred to as the “Aegean of the East,” and presents destinations that inspire international travelers as once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

1. Mount Shiude: A harmony of cherry blossoms and sea

The opening features the panoramic views of Mount Shiude, recognized by The New York Times as a must-visit destination. Approximately 1,000 cherry trees overlook the sapphire-blue Seto Inland Sea, representing the essence of spring in Japan.

2. Angel Road: A natural sandbar on Shodoshima

Visible only twice a day at low tide, Angel Road is a sandbar stretching across emerald-green waters. It is introduced as a popular location for couples and photographers, offering a unique natural phenomenon.

3. Kankakei Gorge: One of Japan’s most scenic gorges

Located on Shodoshima, Kankakei Gorge is considered one of Japan’s three most scenic gorges. The video features a ropeway journey through dramatic rock formations and lush greenery shaped by ancient volcanic activity.

4. Seasonal landscapes: From cherry blossoms to hydrangeas

Kagawa’s natural beauty changes throughout the year. In addition to cherry blossoms, hydrangeas in early summer add vibrant color to the mountains, highlighting its appeal as a year-round destination for nature enthusiasts and photographers.

Gateway to Shikoku: Just 80 Minutes from Tokyo

Kagawa offers convenient access from Tokyo.

Direct flights from Haneda Airport to Takamatsu Airport take approximately 80 minutes with ANA.

From Takamatsu, visitors can easily access Naoshima, internationally known for contemporary art, as well as Ritsurin Garden, a historic landscape garden.

Travel Proposal: A Slow Travel Destination

For travelers who have already experienced Japan’s “Golden Route,” Kagawa presents an alternative destination to experience a more authentic side of the country.

Away from major urban centers, visitors can enjoy regional cuisine such as Sanuki udon while exploring the tranquil island landscapes of the Seto Inland Sea. This style of “slow travel” is accessible within a short journey from Tokyo.

Further details are available at the official tourism website (Visit Kagawa):

https://www.my-kagawa.jp/en

Press Contact

All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. Takamatsu Branch

Email: m.kimura@ana-akindo.co.jp

Inquiries are accepted via email in Japanese or English.

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