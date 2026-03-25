Award Offered for Information on Farm Vandalism in Southern Utah

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) and Utah Farm Bureau are looking to generate additional public interest and leads concerning recent farm vandalism in Iron County. Both organizations have offered $5,000 each for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the vandalism.

Ranon Reber’s farm in Beryl, Iron County suffered approximately $40,000 in damage as vandals had drilled through the sidewalls of 16 tires on the farm and also spray painted “Meat is Murder” and “A-L-F” on hay equipment. The Reber’s farm produces hay and forage but is not involved in raising livestock.

“Vandalism targeting Utah farms is unacceptable and deeply concerning. These operations are family-run businesses that play a critical role in our state’s food system and rural economy. Acts like this cause real financial harm and disrupt livelihoods. We encourage anyone with information to contact local law enforcement so those responsible can be held accountable,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson.

“We take the well-being of farms and ranches serious, and urge everyone to respect of the private property of others. We encourage anyone with information on this crime to report it to local authorities,” said ValJay Rigby, President of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. “These farmers will now have to go out and spend money to cover these losses, which adds to the pain of the already hard farm economy. This equipment represents a significant investment in the future of these family-run businesses. We hope the legal process prevails in this situation and those responsible are brought to justice.”

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the case is active and under investigation. If you have information, please the Iron County Sheriff’s office at 435-867-7500.