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Mark Sadaka Named to 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers

Mark Sadaka in a suit with Super Lawyers 2026 recognition text and Lady Justice statue, representing New Jersey legal excellence

Mark Sadaka, founder of Sadaka Law, recognized as a 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyer

Sadaka recognized among the top 5% of New Jersey attorneys by Super Lawyers for his work in personal injury litigation

I’m honored to be selected among a list of highly respected attorneys across the country and remain committed to advocating for clients and protecting their rights”
— Mark Sadaka
ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mark Sadaka, Founder of Sadaka Law, has been selected to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers. This annual selection signifies Sadaka’s recognition for exceptional personal injury litigation.

Super Lawyers rates outstanding lawyers across multiple areas of practice. Attorneys are selected through a multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations of professional achievement. The resulting list consists of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law.

“I’m honored to be selected among a list of highly respected attorneys across the country,” said Mark Sadaka, Founder of Sadaka Law. “This achievement acts as my promise to continue advocating for clients and doing everything we can in order to protect their rights.”

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, selects no more than five percent of attorneys in each state to the Super Lawyers list each year through its patented multiphase selection process.

About Mark Sadaka:
Mark Sadaka is an accomplished trial lawyer regularly involved in nationally important litigation. Since the beginning of his career, Mr. Sadaka has fearlessly represented clients who were killed or seriously injured by the acts of others and corporations. He is nationally respected in complex litigation, profiled in numerous books, interviewed by newspapers and podcasts, and is a sought-after speaker. Mr. Sadaka only represents people who suffer life-changing injuries or financial losses.

Samantha Kessler
Esquire Digital
samantha@esquiredigital.com

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Mark Sadaka Named to 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers

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