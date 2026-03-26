Logo Unlimited Opens 2 Story Facility Three Times Larger Than Previous Location to Meet Growing Fortune 500 Demand

Logo Unlimited Production Facility Logo Unlimited Embroidery Logo Unlimited Owner, Artem Ionitsa

New Mukilteo headquarters triples space, boosts production capacity, and supports Fortune 500 demand while enhancing operations, efficiency, and future growth.

This new facility represents a major evolution of our business” — Artem Ionitsa, Owner

MUKILTEO , WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logo Unlimited, a leading provider of custom apparel and branded merchandise solutions , today announced the opening of its new two-story, state-of-the-art facility in Mukilteo, Washington; tripling the size of its previous location and marking the company’s third major expansion since its founding in 2014. The new facility integrates showrooms, corporate offices, production facilities, and expanded warehouse and fulfillment operations under one roof, creating a fully vertical, end-to-end branded merchandise operation designed for scale, speed, and premium quality. Logo Unlimited supports a growing roster of Fortune 500 clients across technology, beverage, aviation, and consumer industries, including companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and T-Mobile. This expansion positions the company to meet increasing demand for high-quality, large-scale branded merchandise programs , event kits, and corporate apparel. “This new facility represents a major evolution of our business,” said Artem Ionitsa, Owner of Logo Unlimited. “Since founding the company in 2014, we’ve continued to grow alongside our clients. With this being our third expansion and a space three times larger, we’re now better equipped than ever to deliver premium, creative merchandise at scale.”Expanded Capabilities and In-House ProductionThe Mukilteo facility significantly expands Logo Unlimited’s in-house production capabilities, providing greater control over quality, speed, and creative execution. The company offers a full suite of advanced branding and decoration methods; including embroidery, screen printing, laser engraving and etching, embossing and debossing, appliqué, patches, specialty transfers, and heat transfer and sublimation all performed internally. These capabilities enable Logo Unlimited to deliver fully customized merchandise programs from apparel and uniforms to promotional products and branded solutions, while maintaining consistent quality and fast turnaround times.Designed for Scale, Built for Brand ExperienceThe new two-story facility is designed not only for production, but also for client experience. Dedicated showroom spaces allow clients to explore materials, finishes, and product concepts firsthand, while expanded warehouse and logistics operations support nationwide distribution and large-scale fulfillment. Logo Unlimited’s vertically integrated model spanning design, sourcing, production, and fulfillment positions the company as a strategic partner for organizations looking to create merchandise that drives brand engagement and lasting impressions. With demand for premium branded merchandise continuing to rise, this expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, creative, and scalable solutions for some of the most recognized brands in the world.About Logo UnlimitedLogo Unlimited is a premium, in-house apparel and branded merchandise partner helping companies deliver consistent, high-quality brand experiences through custom products. Unlike many providers that rely on outsourced production, Logo Unlimited operates with full in-house control, allowing for greater consistency, faster turnaround times, and a wider range of decoration capabilities. Acting as an extension of its clients’ marketing and operations teams, the company works closely with organizations to develop merchandise solutions that align with their brand standards and business objectives. Founded in 2014, Logo Unlimited has grown into a trusted partner for companies seeking reliable execution and elevated brand presentation through custom apparel and merchandise.

WE DO IT ALL IN-HOUSE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.