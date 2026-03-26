Logo Unlimited Opens 2 Story Facility Three Times Larger Than Previous Location to Meet Growing Fortune 500 Demand
New Mukilteo headquarters triples space, boosts production capacity, and supports Fortune 500 demand while enhancing operations, efficiency, and future growth.
Expanded Capabilities and In-House Production
The Mukilteo facility significantly expands Logo Unlimited’s in-house production capabilities, providing greater control over quality, speed, and creative execution. The company offers a full suite of advanced branding and decoration methods; including embroidery, screen printing, laser engraving and etching, embossing and debossing, appliqué, patches, specialty transfers, and heat transfer and sublimation all performed internally. These capabilities enable Logo Unlimited to deliver fully customized merchandise programs from apparel and uniforms to promotional products and branded solutions, while maintaining consistent quality and fast turnaround times.
Designed for Scale, Built for Brand Experience
The new two-story facility is designed not only for production, but also for client experience. Dedicated showroom spaces allow clients to explore materials, finishes, and product concepts firsthand, while expanded warehouse and logistics operations support nationwide distribution and large-scale fulfillment. Logo Unlimited’s vertically integrated model spanning design, sourcing, production, and fulfillment positions the company as a strategic partner for organizations looking to create merchandise that drives brand engagement and lasting impressions. With demand for premium branded merchandise continuing to rise, this expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, creative, and scalable solutions for some of the most recognized brands in the world.
About Logo Unlimited
Logo Unlimited is a premium, in-house apparel and branded merchandise partner helping companies deliver consistent, high-quality brand experiences through custom products. Unlike many providers that rely on outsourced production, Logo Unlimited operates with full in-house control, allowing for greater consistency, faster turnaround times, and a wider range of decoration capabilities. Acting as an extension of its clients’ marketing and operations teams, the company works closely with organizations to develop merchandise solutions that align with their brand standards and business objectives. Founded in 2014, Logo Unlimited has grown into a trusted partner for companies seeking reliable execution and elevated brand presentation through custom apparel and merchandise.
Artem Ionitsa
Logo Unlimited
425-896-8412
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WE DO IT ALL IN-HOUSE
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