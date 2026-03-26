A Wetter Spring Is Coming to Ontario. Homeowners Should Check Their Basements Now — Not After the Damage Starts

Basement Waterproofing Infographic Canada Waterproofers Celebrating 28 Years in Business

Canada Waterproofers founder and licensed master plumber Carl McDowell urges homeowners to act on early warning signs before minor problems become major repairs

By the time homeowners notice standing water, the damage is often already well underway” — Carl McDowell

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Ontario heading into a wetter-than-normal spring, Canada Waterproofers is urging homeowners across Toronto and the GTA to check their basements now for early signs of moisture, leaks and drainage problems.According to seasonal forecasts, southern and western Ontario are expected to see above-normal precipitation through March and April, increasing the risk of basement leaks , flooding and sewer-related issues as snowmelt and spring rain put added pressure on homes and drainage systems.That pressure often shows up first in the basement.When soil becomes saturated, water can push through foundation cracks, wall-floor joints, window wells, failing weeping tile systems and other vulnerable points. Heavy rainfall can also overwhelm sewer systems, increasing the risk of backup and flooding in lower levels of the home.“By the time homeowners notice standing water, the damage is often already well underway,” said Carl McDowell, President of Canada Waterproofers and a licensed master plumber with more than 28 years of experience in the building trade. “The early warning signs are usually much smaller — damp corners, musty odours, staining, peeling paint or minor seepage. Those are the signs people should act on before the next major storm exposes a bigger problem.”McDowell founded Canada Waterproofers in 2018 and holds a Master Plumber License, Drain Layer License and Building Renovator License. He says many seasonal basement problems can be identified early with a simple inspection.For homeowners across Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham and surrounding communities, a wet spring can lead to:- basement leaks through cracks and cold joints- seepage where the wall meets the floor- water intrusion through window wells and service penetrations- sump pump overload or failure- saturated or failing drainage systems- sewer backups during heavy rain- mould, odours and hidden moisture damageHealth Canada warns that mould can begin growing within 48 hours in areas with excessive moisture and notes that signs such as stains, discolouration, peeling paint, warped wood and musty odours should not be ignored.Canada Waterproofers recommends that homeowners inspect the lowest and most vulnerable parts of the basement first, including corners, wall-floor joints, around windows, near plumbing penetrations, storage areas and mechanical rooms.- Warning signs to look for include:- damp or darkened concrete- white chalky residue on walls- bubbling or peeling paint- warped flooring or swollen trim- staining on walls, floors or carpet- condensation on windows or pipes- earthy or musty smellsHomeowners can also reduce risk by taking a few basic preventative steps before the heaviest spring rains arrive:- clear eavestroughs and downspouts- make sure downspouts drain away from the foundation- confirm grading slopes away from the house- seal visible foundation cracks and leaks- test sump pumps and battery backups- maintain backwater valves if installed- avoid flushing wipes, grease and other clog-causing materialsThe City of Toronto advises residents to keep drainage systems clear where safe, maintain sump pumps and backwater valves, and avoid adding unnecessary water to the plumbing system if a sewer backup is suspected.If water is already entering the basement, speed matters.Homeowners should avoid entering flooded areas if electrical equipment or outlets may be affected, stop using drains if sewer backup is suspected, document the damage, contact their insurer and report flooding where appropriate. Wet materials should be removed and dried as quickly as possible, since mould can begin to grow within 48 hours.“A wetter spring doesn’t mean every home will flood,” McDowell said. “But it does mean weak points are more likely to show themselves. The best time to fix a basement problem is before it turns into a major repair.”About Canada WaterproofersCanada Waterproofers helps homeowners across Toronto and the GTA protect their homes from basement leaks, seepage, flooding and foundation water intrusion through professional waterproofing and drainage solutions. The company was founded by Carl McDowell, a licensed master plumber with more than 26 years of industry experience.

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