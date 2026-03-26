Raltron Introduces Ultra‑Low Phase Noise 100 MHz OCXO for High‑Performance RF and Microwave Systems

With phase noise levels down to −178 dBc/Hz at 100 kHz offset and tight ppb‑class stability, designers are not limited by the oscillator in their demanding RF, radar, and instrumentation architectures” — Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raltron Electronics , a leading global manufacturer of frequency management components, audio components, and antenna solutions, announces the release of the OX6580MK‑D3‑20‑100.000‑12 , a 100 MHz oven controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO) optimized for applications that demand exceptional close‑in phase noise and long‑term frequency stability. Manufactured in Raltron’s Miami facility, the new OCXO provides an ultra‑clean 100 MHz reference that enables higher dynamic range, lower jitter, and improved spectral purity in state‑of‑the‑art communications, radar, navigation, and test & measurement systems.The OX6580MK is designed for ultra‑low phase noise, delivering both excellent close‑in and far‑out performance to keep phase‑noise skirts and reciprocal mixing products well below critical signal levels. In high‑resolution test and measurement equipment, its low internal noise floor enables more accurate characterization of phase noise, jitter, and spectral purity of the device under test.Target ApplicationsThe 100 MHz OX6580MK OCXO is ideal as a low‑noise reference in:• Microwave and RF communications equipment, for improved link budgets and tighter constellation performance in complex modulationschemes.• Radar and electronic warfare systems, where low phase noise translates into better range resolution, Doppler accuracy, and clutter suppression.• Test and measurement instruments, including signal generators, spectrum and phase‑noise analyzers, and frequency counters requiringultra‑low reference noise floors.• Navigation, GNSS, and timing subsystems that rely on stable, low‑noise references for holdover and precise synchronization.“With phase noise levels down to −178 dBc/Hz at 100 kHz offset and tight ppb‑class stability, this 100 MHz reference ensures that designers are no longer limited by the oscillator in their most demanding RF, radar, and instrumentation architectures,” said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron.For more information on the OX6580MK‑D3‑20‑100.000‑12, visit https://www.raltron.com/satellite / or contact Raltron at sales@raltron.com.About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO’s, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

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