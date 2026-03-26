OutIn Introduces LattoGo: A Professional Portable Milk Frother Designed for Barista-Quality Latte Anywhere

OutIn LattoGo—2026 iF DESIGN AWARD Winner Barista-Style Frothing With LattoGo Craft Rich, Silky Foam Anywhere

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutIn, the brand redefining portable coffee experiences, introduces LattoGo , a professional-grade portable milk frother designed to bring barista-quality milk texture to coffee lovers wherever they brew. Compact, cordless, and engineered for precision, LattoGo allows users to create dense, silky foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites, whether at home, in the office, or outdoors.As coffee culture continues to expand beyond traditional cafés, consumers increasingly seek tools that combine professional performance with portability. LattoGo addresses a growing gap in the portable coffee ecosystem, without compromising either foam quality, usability, or portability.The launch of LattoGo also marks the debut of OutIn’s new product line, expanding the brand’s ecosystem beyond portable espresso machines and grinders. While OutIn’s Nano and Mino espresso makers and Fino grinder have already helped users brew quality coffee anywhere, LattoGo completes the ritual—making it possible to craft full barista-style milk-based coffees with professional foam on the go.Building on this momentum, LattoGo was honored in March with the 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD, one of the world’s most respected design competitions. Selected from over 10,000 entries across 68 countries, LattoGo impressed the international jury with its thoughtful industrial design and refined functionality, elevating the milk-frothing experience through simplicity and precision.Notably, LattoGo has been selected as the official milk frothing product for the Community Lounge at World of Coffee San Diego, a flagship event organized by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), where professional baristas will use it to serve coffee on-site. Additionally, LattoGo will play a pivotal role in the brand's inaugural Cup of OutIn competition, further showcasing its professional-grade performance to coffee enthusiasts and industry insiders.With the product slogan “Go Froth. Go Perfect.”, LattoGo transforms milk frothing from a finishing step into an essential part of the coffee ritual. Beyond its award-winning design, LattoGo stands out with five key features:Professional Frothing Whisk for Latte Art–Quality FoamLattoGo features a professional frothing whisk equipped with a dense mesh screen and reinforced fins, replacing traditional spring structures. This design effortlessly produces dense, stable microfoam suitable for latte art, delivering the creamy texture and consistency expected from professional barista equipment.Bottom-Reaching Design for Easy Use and CleaningThe frothing whisk incorporates a raised tip that enables bottom-reaching use, allowing beginners to produce high-quality foam with minimal technique. The detachable whisk shaft also simplifies cleaning, ensuring a hygienic and effortless maintenance experience.Multifunctional Smart Silicone RingLattoGo includes a smart silicone ring that semi-secures the frother to the container for labor-saving frothing. By adjusting the device's angle, users can easily control air intake to achieve optimal foam texture. After use, the ring doubles as a horizontal stand, keeping the whisk elevated to prevent contamination of surfaces.Ergonomic Design with Dual Independent ButtonsThe device features a well-balanced center of gravity and a comfortable grip. Dual physical buttons—one for power and one for speed control—prevent misoperation. A one-click shutdown function enhances safety by preventing splashing from hot liquids, while the intuitive layout supports both left- and right-handed users.Eco-Friendly and Food-Safe MaterialsLattoGo is crafted from recyclable aluminum alloy and features a Tritan™ frothing head paired with a 304 stainless steel shaft. This combination ensures durability, safety, and long-term reliability while reflecting OutIn’s commitment to environmentally responsible design.Designed to complement OutIn’s existing coffee equipment, LattoGo enables users to create a complete coffee experience—from grinding and brewing to milk frothing—wherever their coffee ritual takes place. Paired with an OutIn portable espresso maker, the compact device effectively turns any setting into a personal mobile coffee bar, capable of producing rich, silky lattes within minutes.The OutIn LattoGo is available in Starburst Silver and Tundra Brown, priced at $49.99, at outin.com and Amazon. Media photos can be found here.

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