At FII Miami, Football Just Became a Health Game - With the First Match 'El Clasico de La Madre' Live

City of Miami's Mayor Tomás Regalado and FC Mother's Founder Morad Fareed FC Mother and the Sports Doctors Network sign a 10-year JV at FII 8 in Riyadh

Built on a City of Miami pilot, FC Mother platform debuts in Mexico as part of a global effort to improve Mothers’ Health, targeting 1 billion "assists" by 2030

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At FII Miami, FC Mother today unveiled the World Cup of Healing, a new global competition that transforms football fandom into measurable health impact — marking the first time the global football ecosystem has been mobilized as a mass participation platform for Mothers’ Health.The first live activation is already underway in Monterrey, Mexico, a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City, where FC Mother has launched the inaugural Health Impact Rivalry: El Clásico de la Madre.THE FIRST MATCH IS LIVEFans of C.F. Monterrey (Rayados) and Tigres UANL are competing in a 90-day rivalry to deliver the most Assists — structured acts of social support for Mothers — turning one of football’s most iconic derbies into a real-world health competition.The match, running from March 11 to June 11, has already begun to generate momentum. 11,000 fans have answered FC Mother’s open call, with Rayados fans currently leading 108 Assists to 55.“We are uniting the fans of Monterrey and empowering them to be healers for our City,” said Alejandro Hütt, Host City Manager, FIFA World Cup 2026™ Monterrey. “This is the next chapter of football and a new model for how World Cups can leave a historic legacy of health and impact.”Top prizes include experiences with football legends, premium match tickets, and FC Mother products. Winners will be announced at the World Cup kickoff, when the next rivalry in the World Cup of Healing will be unveiled.HOW THE GAME WORKSFC Mother introduces a new gameplay mechanic: the Assist — a verified unit of support delivered to a Mother, ranging from emotional care and mental health referrals to practical help and community connection.Each Assist is tracked and converted into measurable health outcomes, creating a parallel competition layer across global football:- Club rivalries become health impact rivalries- Fans become participants in real-world care- Matches become moments of measurable actionFans join through app.fcmother.com, select their club and country, and begin contributing to their team’s score — while improving health outcomes in their communities.FROM MIAMI PILOT TO GLOBAL PLATFORMFC Mother’s model originated in a pilot with the City of Miami , where its parent company Square Roots partnered with former Mayor Tomás Regalado to develop a maternal health protocol later endorsed by 1,300 U.S. mayors.Over the past decade, that pilot has evolved into a global system supported by leading experts across health and science. The World Cup of Healing was announced in October 2024 at the Future Investment Initiative 8th Edition in Riyadh, where FC Mother and the Sports Doctors Network — led by Dr. Niko Mihic of Real Madrid — formed a 10-year joint venture to mobilize global football fans in support of mothers’ health.In 2025, FC Mother validated the model through a pilot with the Pelé Foundation and CR Flamengo in Brazil, setting three global health records: an average of 100 assists delivered per mother, 3 healthier Life Years generated per family, and a 41% measurable behavior change across participating communities — results later published in Early Childhood Matters. The pilot delivered a 175x Social Return on Investment and $35 million in validated impact, demonstrating the effectiveness of structured social support at scale.In 2026, the movement entered its next phase: the global expansion of the World Cup of Healing as a competitive platform across World Cup host cities and football clubs — transforming football fandom into one of the largest coordinated health movements.TURNING FOOTBALL INTO INFRASTRUCTURE FOR HEALTHMaternal health remains one of the most widespread and under-addressed challenges globally, affecting billions of families and long-term health outcomes.FC Mother addresses this gap by mobilizing football’s global fanbase as a distributed support system — using gamification, behavioral science, and club partnerships to deliver care beyond the constraints of traditional healthcare systems.The World Cup of Healing introduces a new model: a global game where participation directly improves human health and longevity.A GLOBAL GOAL: 1 BILLION ASSISTS BY 2030FC Mother’s goal is to mobilize 1 billion fans, $1 billion and 1 billion Assists for Mothers by 2030, creating one of the largest coordinated social impact systems in the world.“Our Mothers are our North Star. We have not deviated at all, over a decade. With the World Cup of Healing, we are sharing a quantum solution empowered by fans, gamers and communities to Assist the world’s 2 billion Mothers“ said Morad Fareed, Founder of FC Mother.ABOUT FC MOTHERFC Mother is the world’s first football-powered health gamification platform. Built on a decade of research by Square Roots, FC Mother mobilizes global football fandom to deliver structured, measurable support to Mothers, addressing social determinants of health at scale. The platform operates across Brazil, Mexico, and the United States, with 18 football partnerships and a five-year health legacy partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City Monterrey. For more information, visit www.fcmother.com ABOUT SQUARE ROOTSSquare Roots is a social infrastructure company focused on Mothers' Health. Co-founded by impact entrepreneur Morad Fareed and former U.S. House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt, Square Roots has built a global ecosystem across health, science, capital, and policy — unified in a shared mission for Mothers' Health. Partners include the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the Vatican. For more information, visit www.squareroots.com

FC Mother: The world’s first social impact game for mothers’ health

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