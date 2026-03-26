Alp Akmaz Touches the Souls of People Around the World with the Healing Sound of the Balaban

Alp Akmaz performing on the Balaban, sharing the soulful and healing sounds of the Middle East with audiences worldwide.

Istanbul-born Alp Akmaz shares the healing sound of the Balaban, touching hearts and connecting people around the world.

The Balaban is more than an instrument; it connects hearts and heals the soul worldwide” — Alp Akmaz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned musician and entrepreneur Alp Akmaz , a master of the traditional Balaban , is bringing the soulful and healing sounds of the Middle East to audiences across the globe. Through a unique blend of ancient music and modern influences, Akmaz is redefining how the world experiences the Balaban, an instrument celebrated for its deep, expressive, and almost human-like tone.Hailing from Istanbul, a city that bridges East and West, Alp Akmaz has dedicated his artistic career to exploring the emotional depth of the Balaban. Known for its capacity to “heal the soul,” the instrument carries centuries of cultural heritage and storytelling through its evocative sound. Just as Istanbul connects East and West, Akmaz, through the Balaban, extends this bridge to the world, blending traditional Middle Eastern melodies with a universal sound. His mission is not only to preserve this rich tradition but also to introduce its beauty to new global audiences in contemporary contexts.“The Balaban is more than an instrument; it is a voice that heals the soul,” said Akmaz. “Through its sound, I aim to connect with people from all cultures, touching hearts and creating a shared sense of emotion and humanity.”Based in the United States, Akmaz has combined live performances with digital music production to create a modern fusion that retains the authentic emotion of the Balaban. His music has gained global attention on social media, where listeners worldwide are drawn to its haunting and evocative qualities.In addition to performing, Akmaz is developing a comprehensive online learning program for the Balaban, designed to teach students at all levels. The program will offer structured video lessons that make the instrument accessible to beginners while providing depth and nuance for advanced musicians. Through education, Akmaz hopes to cultivate a new generation of Balaban players who will carry the tradition forward while innovating within contemporary music.Looking ahead, Akmaz plans to collaborate with international artists, perform at major music festivals, and elevate the Balaban as a recognized instrument in modern world music. His work continues to inspire audiences and media alike, highlighting the emotional power and cultural significance of this ancient instrument.For media inquiries, collaborations, or booking opportunities, please contact:Alp AkmazEmail: info@alpakmaz.comInstagram: @alpakmaz

Alp Akmaz - Balaban

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