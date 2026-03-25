President Lai meets Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association Chairman Eto Seishiro

TAIWAN, March 25 - On the afternoon of March 24, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association Chairman Eto Seishiro. In remarks, President Lai thanked the association for its longstanding support for Taiwan and for promoting exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan in various fields. He stated that Taiwan and Japan have established models for close cooperation in such key fields as semiconductors and AI, while travel between the two countries has continued to increase. The president expressed hope that bilateral ties will steadily grow, and that Taiwan and Japan can build on their existing foundations to further expand cooperation and contribute even more to regional economic development.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I want to extend a warm welcome to Chairman Eto, who is leading a delegation from the Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association on another visit to Taiwan. I look forward to conducting an in-depth exchange of views on a range of important issues with our guests shortly so that we can continue to expand our bilateral cooperation.

I would like to thank Chairman Eto for his strong and longstanding support for Taiwan, and for his outstanding contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations. For many years, under Chairman Eto's leadership, the Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association has actively promoted bilateral exchanges among legislators and in other fields. These activities have continued to deepen mutual understanding and trust, and have further elevated the friendship between Taiwan and Japan. On behalf of all our citizens, I wish to convey sincere appreciation to our guests.

After Taiwan's Hualien County was hit by a major earthquake in 2024, the Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association donated funds to assist with reconstruction. Taiwan is deeply grateful and moved by this gesture. The heartfelt concern and support shown by people from all walks of life in Japan have laid a solid foundation for Taiwan and Japan to cooperate in disaster response and in efforts to strengthen societal resilience.



In recent years, due to the continuous expansion of authoritarianism, the issue of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait has received a high level of attention in the international community. I want to thank the government of Japan for emphasizing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait at numerous international venues. Just last week, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and United States President Donald Trump held a meeting, following which they issued a fact sheet reiterating their commitment to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. This reflects the concern and support for regional security within the international community.

In the face of regional challenges, besides continuing to strengthen its self-defense capabilities, Taiwan will also deepen cooperation with Japan and other like-minded friends and allies in order to jointly defend regional peace, stability, and prosperity. Taiwanese and Japanese industries have already established models for close cooperation in such key fields as semiconductors and AI, and have played a crucial role in global supply chain stability. I am confident that Taiwan and Japan will be able to build on our existing foundations to further expand cooperation, bringing progress and prosperity to both nations while contributing even more to regional economic development.

Last year, the total number of visitors traveling between Taiwan and Japan exceeded 8.2 million. I hope that in the future, we can push that number beyond 10 million. The Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association has organized delegations to Taiwan many times. I hope that with the support of Chairman Eto and our other guests, the number of visitors traveling between our two countries will grow even more. This will help spur the growth of our tourism sectors and economies, deepen the ties of friendship between our peoples, and enable Taiwan-Japan relations to steadily grow. In closing, I wish the delegation a pleasant and successful visit, and hope you make wonderful and lasting memories here in Taiwan.

Chairman Eto then delivered remarks, first expressing sincere gratitude to President Lai for taking the time to meet with the delegation. He noted that the history of the Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association dates back to 1949, when it was organized as a club . It was later restructured as the East Asia Friendship Association in 1971, he said, and adopted its current name in 2018. He emphasized that the association has long been dedicated to promoting mutual understanding and exchanges and continuing to deepen bilateral relations, and that its core mission has remained unchanged.

Chairman Eto mentioned that in President Lai's National Day Address last year, he noted that democratic Taiwan is a crucial link for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific, and as such, will work to uphold the status quo; furthermore, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are seen as cornerstones of regional economic prosperity. The chairman then noted the consensus reached at the recent Japan-US summit, where the Japanese prime minister and US president emphasized the critical importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for regional security and global prosperity.

Chairman Eto stated that amid the changing international situation, Taiwan's performance in freedom, human rights, and the rule of law has been recognized by the international community, and these core values are increasingly important in the Indo-Pacific region. He emphasized his full support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Criminal Police Organization, demonstrating a firm stance of support.

Regarding Taiwan-Japan exchanges, Chairman Eto also noted that the number of visitors between Taiwan and Japan has exceeded 8 million, and they will work toward the goal of 10 million. He stated that grassroots exchanges are also vital, especially interactions between young people, and expressed hope for more frequent and in-depth exchanges between senior high school and junior high school students. The chairman said that he looks forward to continuing to work with Taiwan to further deepen various cooperative relationships.

