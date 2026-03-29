Former Fintech Design Lead Dmitry Kargaev Releases 'Don't Replace Me,' a Guide to AI Career Resilience

Book cover of "Don't Replace Me: A Survival Guide to the AI Apocalypse" by Dmitry Kargaev, available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover.

"Don't Replace Me" covers AI career resilience across 24 chapters, from a designer who served 70+ financial institutions before moving into AI engineering.

The fear is mostly overshot. AI changes what your Monday looks like. It does not hand you a box and walk you to the door.” — Dmitry Kargaev, author of Don't Replace Me

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dmitry Kargaev spent five years as Lead Product Designer at VALK (now DatAI Network), designing products used by 70+ financial institutions across 15 countries to manage over $4 billion in deals, according to Finextra. He now works as an AI engineer building multi-agent systems.

That shift is the basis for "Don't Replace Me: A Survival Guide to the AI Apocalypse," available March 29 on Amazon.

The book covers AI career resilience across 24 chapters, each built around real stories, industry analysis, and a concrete takeaway. It was written for people who work with computers every day but have no interest in becoming engineers. It shows how to separate real AI risk from hype, how to figure out which parts of a job are actually vulnerable, and what to do about it.

"I went from sitting with analysts and compliance teams to building the automation that touches their workflows," said Kargaev. "The fear is mostly overshot. AI changes what your Monday looks like. It does not hand you a box and walk you to the door."

The book challenges several ideas that circulate online: that every worker needs to learn to code, that prompt engineering is a lasting career, and that expensive certification courses offer real protection. Instead, it focuses on task-level self-assessment, understanding which parts of a role face actual pressure and which parts still depend on human judgment and context.

Topics include spotting fear-driven career content, auditing daily work for automation exposure, and building skills that get harder to replace over time.

Key points from the book:

• AI replaces tasks inside a job, not the job itself. Planning starts at the task level.

• Most companies are years behind the capabilities described in AI marketing.

• Workers who carry institutional knowledge and make judgment calls under ambiguity are harder to automate.

• The AI career advice industry runs on fear more than on practitioner experience.

• Knowing your own role deeply is worth more than any certification.

A companion site at dontreplace.me includes a free assessment tool for personal automation exposure and resources organized by chapter.

"Don't Replace Me: A Survival Guide to the AI Apocalypse" is available on Amazon in Kindle (ASIN: B0GTX4J124), paperback (ISBN: 9798253164594), and hardcover (ISBN: 9798253165386).

About Dmitry Kargaev

Dmitry (Dee) Kargaev is an author, AI engineer, and product designer based in Los Angeles with over 15 years in the field. He previously served as Lead Product Designer at VALK (now DatAI Network), supporting 70+ financial institutions across 15 countries. He builds multi-agent AI systems and advises on AI strategy through dee.agency. More at deeflect.com.

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