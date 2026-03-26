Roan Miles Announces Debut Children’s Book 'Mandy’s Gold,' Focused on Kindness and Healthy Boundaries

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HOLLISTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s book author Roan Miles announces the upcoming release of her debut book, Mandy’s Gold, scheduled to launch on May 1, 2026. Designed for young readers and families, the book explores themes of kindness, friendship, and the importance of setting healthy boundaries in relationships.Roan Miles, a Massachusetts-based author, wife, mother, and corporate professional, brings a personal and practical perspective to her storytelling. Her writing is inspired by real-life parenting experiences and the desire to help children understand situations that are often learned later in life through trial and error.Addressing a Gap in Children’s LearningMandy’s Gold was created to address a common gap in early childhood learning. While children are often encouraged to be kind, there is limited guidance on how to respond when kindness is not returned or when personal boundaries are crossed.Through relatable characters and age-appropriate storytelling, the book encourages children to think about their actions, relationships, and emotional well-being. It also provides parents with a starting point for meaningful conversations around trust, respect, and self-awareness.The story is intentionally written to remain accessible while introducing important life concepts. It supports both independent reading and shared reading experiences between parents and children.A Story Designed to Spark ConversationsRather than offering direct instruction, Mandy’s Gold presents scenarios that reflect real-life experiences. This approach allows children to explore ideas at their own pace while encouraging open dialogue within families.The book emphasizes that kindness and self-respect can exist together. It helps young readers understand that being compassionate does not require sacrificing their own well-being. These lessons are presented in a way that feels natural and easy to understand.By focusing on emotional intelligence and resilience, Roan Miles aims to provide families with tools that extend beyond the story itself.Rooted in Real-Life Values and CommunityIn addition to her work as an author, Roan Miles is involved in community-centered initiatives. Founded in 2022, Miles Creek Farm is a family-run venture by Roan Miles, inspired by a pandemic-era vision of sustainable living and focused on providing fresh, natural products to the local community.This commitment to simple living and meaningful connection is reflected in her writing. Roan Miles integrates these values into her stories, creating content that feels grounded and relevant to everyday life.Her ability to balance professional responsibilities, family life, and creative work adds depth to her perspective, allowing her to connect with a wide audience of parents and caregivers.Author Perspective“My journey into writing began at home,” said Roan Miles, Author of Mandy’s Gold. “I wanted to create stories that help children understand kindness in real-life situations, especially when it comes to setting boundaries. These are lessons that are often learned later, and I felt it was important to introduce them earlier in a way that feels approachable and meaningful.”Availability and AccessMandy’s Gold will be available starting May 1, 2026, on Amazon and through the official website at https://roanmiles.com . The book is positioned as a resource for families, educators, and caregivers seeking thoughtful, conversation-driven children’s literature. Here is a recent article published about the book.Readers can visit the website for updates, release information, and additional resources related to the book.About Roan MilesRoan Miles is a Massachusetts-based children’s book author, wife, mother, and corporate professional. Her work focuses on helping children and families navigate life lessons related to kindness, friendship, and healthy boundaries. Through her writing, Roan Miles aims to encourage open conversations and support the development of emotionally aware and resilient individuals.

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