$20 Million Investment Expands Child Care Options Across the State

Access to affordable child care is a barrier for working families across Oregon. Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced $20,950,558 in grants for 61 child care infrastructure projects across 28 counties, helping expand child care supply and ease cost pressures for families across the state.

“Access to affordable child care is essential for working families and for Oregon’s economy,” Governor Kotek said. “When parents can count on safe, reliable care, they can show up to work and build stability for their families. These investments will expand child care options across the state and help more communities meet the needs of families.”

The funding comes through the Child Care Infrastructure Fund (CCIF), a program created in 2024 after the Oregon legislature approved $50 million in lottery bonds at the recommendation of Governor Tina Kotek. The program helps providers overcome the high cost of building, renovating, and maintaining facilities. Business Oregon collaborates with the Department of Early Learning and Care, other state agencies, and private organizations to implement the CCIF program.

In Round 3, Business Oregon received 503 applications requesting more than $255 million in funding—demonstrating the immense demand for child care investments across the state. Eligible projects include new construction, repairs, renovations, modernizations, retrofits, and property acquisition.

“This grant will have a direct and lasting impact on the programming we are able to provide,” said Laura Paz Whitmore, Director of Casita Azul Education Collection, a recipient of the latest round of funding. “It will help us strengthen our Spanish immersion curriculum, expand access for underserved families, invest in, and build the infrastructure our growing network needs to continue serving this community at the highest level. Every dollar of this award will be felt in classrooms, in the children we teach, and in the families who trust us with what matters most to them.”

Across the country and here in Oregon, child care is often one of the largest expenses families face each month. Increasing the number of available child care slots is an effective way to stabilize prices and improve access for families.

“These investments are about more than expanding child care capacity - they’re about strengthening Oregon’s economy and supporting working families,” said Sophorn Cheang, Director of Business Oregon. “When parents can access reliable, affordable child care, they are better able to stay in the workforce, support their families, and contribute to thriving communities.”

The Child Care Infrastructure Fund program supports Governor Kotek’s education and early learning priorities by expanding safe, high-quality child care facilities so that children can thrive in their early learning environments and families have more affordable options available to them.

Round 3 continues the program’s efforts to support providers across Oregon, ensuring that communities large and small can expand their child care capacity. The program has also supported Tribal nations across the state. Across the three funding rounds, eight of the nine federally recognized Tribes in Oregon applied for and were awarded funding.

“The significance of making strategic capital investments in early childhood cannot be overstated,” said Alyssa Chatterjee, Director of the Department of Early Learning and Care. “When we strengthen the places where young children learn and grow, we support healthy development while helping families stay connected to the workforce.”

Earlier rounds of the program funded projects across the state, with $10 million awarded to 64 child care businesses in 29 counties in Round 1 and $20 million awarded to 57 projects in 29 counties in Round 2. 59 projects from Rounds 1 and 2 have already been completed. Information on those projects, including some before and after photos, can be found here: Business Oregon : Child Care Infrastructure Program.

Round 3 is the final award funding round in this allocation of the CCIF program. There may be additional funding allocated at a later date. To view the conditional Round 3 awards, visit oregon.gov/biz.

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