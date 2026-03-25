Attorney General Hanaway Orders 33 Unlicensed Dispensaries To Cease And Desist

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In an ongoing effort to protect our communities from the detrimental effects of the illegal retail drug trade, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office sent 33 cease and desist letters to unlicensed retailers selling intoxicating cannabis and marijuana products outside of Missouri’s Article XIV Constitutional framework. Attorney General Hanaway is demanding that the businesses stop selling adulterated, deceptive products, often marketed as marijuana, in violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

“These unlicensed dispensaries are peddling dangerous, deceptive, and intoxicating cannabis and marijuana products. A storefront and a sales counter do not magically convert an illegal drug operation into a legitimate business,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My Office is prepared to use the full extent of our authority to hold bad actors accountable.”

The Attorney General’s Office has sent cease and desist letters to 18 unlicensed dispensaries in the St. Louis region, 13 in the Kansas City region, and two in the Springfield region, all believed to be selling intoxicating products in violation of Missouri law.

Following lab testing, it was confirmed many of these businesses sold substances which contained lead, arsenic, mercury, ethanol, and other contaminants, solvents, pesticides or unknown byproducts. Products were marketed as “cannabis” or “marijuana” despite being completely outside of Missouri’s Article XIV Constitutional framework. None of these products are approved by the FDA for any medical use.

The cease and desist letters assert that the businesses in question are actively engaging in unfair deceptive practices prescribed by the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. Attorney General Hanaway demands that the businesses cease the sale of these products, the use of deceptive packaging and labeling (including designs that target children), the sale of products in a manner designed to confuse consumers, and the sale of adulterated products that contain foreign and unsafe substances that pose a risk of, or cause, substantial injury to consumers.

Below are the businesses that received cease and desist letters:

St. Louis Region:

30314 Smoke Shop in St. Louis

AREA 51 STL in St. Louis

CBD Kratom Tower Grove in St. Louis

Conoco / Zamani Mart in St. Louis

Coughing Cardinal in St. Louis

Far Out in Maplewood

Flare Smoke N Vape in Ballwin

Furr Dispensary in St. Louis

Gateway Dispensary in St. Louis

Get Plugged Dispensary in St. Louis

Good Times Smoke Shop in St. Louis

Moonlight Smoke Shop in St. Louis

Muddy Waters Smoke Shop in St. Louis

Paradise Smoke Shop in St. Louis

Pit Stop Smoke Shop in St. Louis

The Smoke Station in St. Louis

Titanium Vapor in St. Louis

Vaporized STL in Maplewood

Kansas City Region:

Big Chiefs Kush Waldo in Kansas City

Center Smoke Shop in Independence

Smoke in Kansas City

Gray Area Cannabis in Independence

Herb Depot in Independence

It’s A Dream in Kansas City

KC Kush in Kansas City

Main Smoke Shop KC in Kansas City

Niceguy in Kansas City

Prohibition Cannabis in Kansas City

Sacred Leaf in Independence

Super E Cig Smoke Shop in St. Joseph

Vapor Maven in Cameron

Springfield Region:

Puffer’s Choice in Clever

Swin Dispensary in Nixa

Missourians who believe they were misled or harmed by illegal intoxicating cannabinoid products are encouraged to file a Consumer Protection complaint at ago.mo.gov.