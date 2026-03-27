Top 10 Award-Winning Nail Artist Anastasiia Arabadzhy Opens Anadzhy Nails in San Francisco

Anastasiia Arabadzhy Anastasiia Arabadzhy at Anadzhy Nails Anastasiia Arabadzhy with her accolades

Anastasiia Arabadzhy , San Francisco-based nail specialist gains industry recognition as her newly opened studio attracts a rapidly growing client base.

I focus on precision and long-term nail health. My goal is to set a higher standard for technique-driven services in the U.S.” — Anastasiia Arabadzhy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anastasiia Arabadzhy , a San Francisco-based nail artist who relocated from Ukraine to the United States, is gaining recognition in the U.S. beauty industry following the opening of her studio, Anadzhy Nails , and a series of professional achievements including international awards and media coverage.After relocating in 2024, Arabadzhy entered the competitive San Francisco beauty market, where her work quickly drew attention for its precision, consistency, and high service standards.In October 2025, she launched Anadzhy Nails, an independent studio built around her technical expertise and client-focused approach. Within the first months of opening, the studio began attracting a steady flow of clients, with demand growing rapidly as word-of-mouth and client referrals increased.The studio’s development reflects both its service quality and overall client experience. Designed with attention to detail, Anadzhy Nails offers a clean, elevated environment that aligns with the expectations of a modern beauty clientele. Its growing client base within the first three months of operation highlights both market demand and the level of trust established with clients.Operating in a highly competitive market such as San Francisco requires not only technical skill but also the ability to maintain consistent service standards, client satisfaction, and business operations. Arabadzhy’s studio has demonstrated this through its early growth and retention of clients.Her professional trajectory has been supported by industry recognition. In 2025, she was granted Judge status by the International Beauty Judging Academy (IBJA), acknowledging her expertise within the global beauty community.In 2026, she was named among the Top 10 Best Nail Artists at the IBA Beauty Awards XXV. During the same period, her studio, Anadzhy Nails, was recognized among Top Beauty Studios, reflecting its service quality and performance within a competitive market.Her work and professional development have also been featured in regional media outlets including Hoodline and SFist , further establishing her presence in the San Francisco beauty sector.“I focus on precision and maintaining a high standard in every service. Building a loyal client base comes from consistency, trust, and attention to detail,” said Anastasiia Arabadzhy.As demand continues to grow for high-quality, detail-oriented beauty services in the United States, studios that combine technical expertise with strong client experience are becoming increasingly prominent. Anadzhy Nails represents this emerging segment, with Arabadzhy’s work contributing to evolving standards within the industry.

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