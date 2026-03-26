Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of Westview C-6 School District after investigation finds evidence of inappropriate purchases by former superintendent
03/25/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
The Westview C-6 School District will now receive a
thorough review from Missouri State Auditor Fitzpatrick after an investigation
by his office found a whistleblower complaint alleging inappropriate purchases
by the former superintendent to be credible. Fitzpatrick's office met with
school officials Tuesday, March 24 to begin the performance audit that will
look at the issues with the former superintendent as well as other aspects of
how the school district operates.
"There is a great deal of trust placed in school
officials to use the funds provided to the district appropriately. In this
case, it appears former Superintendent Misty Hailey may have abused that trust
by misusing the district's credit card to purchase items for herself and her
family that include a wedding dress for her daughter," said Auditor
Fitzpatrick. "Our investigation has found enough to warrant a full audit
that will dig into the details of what happened in the Westview C-6 School
District. We will work as quickly as possible to give taxpayers the answers
they deserve and, if necessary, work with law enforcement to ensure anyone who
has betrayed the public's trust is held accountable for their actions."
The investigation conducted by Fitzpatrick's office was
initiated by a Whistleblower Hotline submission that alleged the misuse of
school funds by the former superintendent. The investigation found evidence of improper
governmental activity, which included the questionable credit card purchases
that appeared personal in nature, as well as questionable check and payroll disbursements including payments to
the former superintendent for additional duties that were not approved by the
Board.
Individuals
may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of the
Westview C-6 School District to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at
800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
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