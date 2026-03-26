Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of Westview C-6 School District after investigation finds evidence of inappropriate purchases by former superintendent

03/25/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The Westview C-6 School District will now receive a thorough review from Missouri State Auditor Fitzpatrick after an investigation by his office found a whistleblower complaint alleging inappropriate purchases by the former superintendent to be credible. Fitzpatrick's office met with school officials Tuesday, March 24 to begin the performance audit that will look at the issues with the former superintendent as well as other aspects of how the school district operates.

"There is a great deal of trust placed in school officials to use the funds provided to the district appropriately. In this case, it appears former Superintendent Misty Hailey may have abused that trust by misusing the district's credit card to purchase items for herself and her family that include a wedding dress for her daughter," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "Our investigation has found enough to warrant a full audit that will dig into the details of what happened in the Westview C-6 School District. We will work as quickly as possible to give taxpayers the answers they deserve and, if necessary, work with law enforcement to ensure anyone who has betrayed the public's trust is held accountable for their actions."

The investigation conducted by Fitzpatrick's office was initiated by a Whistleblower Hotline submission that alleged the misuse of school funds by the former superintendent. The investigation found evidence of improper governmental activity, which included the questionable credit card purchases that appeared personal in nature, as well as questionable check and payroll disbursements including payments to the former superintendent for additional duties that were not approved by the Board.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of the Westview C-6 School District to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.