Resolution Minerals Identifies High-Grade Tungsten in U.S. Stockpiles at Johnson Creek Mill

Preliminary results support fast-tracked development of historic stockpiles amid strengthening U.S. critical minerals strategy

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) has reported high-grade tungsten results from preliminary sampling of historical stockpiles at its recently acquired Johnson Creek Tungsten and Antimony Mill in Idaho, highlighting a potential near-term pathway to production aligned with U.S. critical minerals priorities.Assay results from a late-2025 sampling program returned a tungsten grade of 1.85% WO₃ from a 93.6kg mini-bulk composite sample, alongside material gold values of 0.11g/t and low levels of deleterious impurities. The stockpiles, derived from the historical Golden Gate Tungsten Mine, have remained largely untouched since the 1980s.Independent mineralogical analysis confirmed scheelite as the dominant tungsten-bearing mineral, with gangue minerals consisting predominantly of quartz (>90%) and only trace levels of calcite and mica. Low impurity levels, including arsenic (97 ppm) and undetectable molybdenum and phosphorus, indicate potential for simplified processing and production of high-grade concentrates.The results are consistent with historical production grades at Golden Gate, where mining operations throughout the mid-20th century supplied tungsten to the U.S. government during multiple wartime periods. Approximately 2,000 tonnes of previously mined ore are believed to remain in the stockpiles.Resolution Minerals Executive Director, Aharon Zaetz, commented:“Confirming a high-grade 1.85% WO₃ result from the Golden Gate stockpile is a significant milestone for Resolution Minerals. The combination of strong grade, scheelite-dominant mineralisation and low impurity levels highlights the potential for a simple, low-cost processing pathway.Furthermore, given that Golden Gate has previously been mined for tungsten, and has supplied the US Government with critical metals for several war efforts during the 20th century, this presents a compelling opportunity to fast-track the stockpiles should further planned work prove positive.”The Company is advancing plans to upgrade the stockpiles to JORC-compliant status through additional sampling, volumetric surveys and metallurgical studies. This work is expected to support potential near-term development, including direct offtake opportunities while a processing flowsheet is finalized.The project is strategically positioned within the United States, where the federal government is actively rebuilding domestic supply chains for critical minerals, including tungsten, as part of a broader multibillion-dollar initiative aimed at reducing reliance on foreign sources.With tungsten prices rising significantly in recent years due to supply constraints and geopolitical factors, Resolution Minerals believes the Johnson Creek stockpiles represent a compelling opportunity to rapidly advance toward production and establish a U.S.-focused critical minerals platform.Next Steps>Upcoming work programs will focus on:>Detailed surface and sub-surface sampling>Volumetric and density studies to determine tonnage>Metallurgical testing to optimize recovery pathways>Assessment of near-term offtake opportunitiesThese initiatives are aimed at accelerating the pathway to production while supporting the Company’s broader strategy of developing in-house processing capabilities for tungsten, antimony and gold within the United States.About Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) is an Australian-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing gold and critical mineral projects in the U.S. and Australia. The Company’s U.S. flagship project, Horse Heaven in Idaho, hosts gold, antimony, tungsten, and silver mineralisation across multiple targets aligned with U.S. critical minerals priorities.

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