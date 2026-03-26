Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural ‘Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival’ in Anacostia Park

Driving Economic Mobility Through Adult Education

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility More than a run or walk, Stride for Hope is a community-driven event designed to raise critical funds and awareness for adult learners working to earn their high school credentials, gain workforce certifications, and access sustainable career pathways.“Education is a public good—it strengthens our workforce, uplifts families, and builds more resilient communities,” said Lecester Johnson, AoH’s chief executive officer. “Stride for Hope is an opportunity for our community to come together and directly support adult learners who are transforming their lives every day.” A Celebration of Learning, Community, and OpportunityThe event will feature:* A 5K run/walk open to all fitness levels* A Homecoming Festival with music, food, and family-friendly activities* A live performance by DC’s own Black Alley Band* Opportunities to engage with AoH learners, alumni, and community partners* Recognition of learner success stories and workforce pathwaysFunds raised will directly support AoH’s free programs, including GED and NEDP high school diploma pathways, workforce certifications in healthcare and IT, and wraparound services that help remove barriers to completion. Academy of Hope serves adults across Washington, DC who are balancing work, family responsibilities, and systemic barriers while pursuing education and career advancement. Events like Stride for Hope expand access to these opportunities—ensuring more residents can achieve long-term economic mobility.Join the MovementCommunity members, corporate partners, and local organizations are invited to participate, sponsor, or volunteer.Register today: [ https://aohdc.org/5k-race-homecoming-festival/](https://aohdc.org/5k-race-homecoming-festival/ Event Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026Location: Anacostia Park, Washington, DCAbout Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter SchoolAcademy of Hope Adult Public Charter School provides free adult education programs to Washington, DC residents, including high school diploma pathways, workforce training, and college readiness support. AoH empowers adult learners to achieve their goals and build stronger futures for themselves and their communities.

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